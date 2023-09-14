Ellen DeGeneres Is Coming Back to TV

More than a year after her namesake talk show came to an end, Ellen DeGeneres is planning a return to television. The comedian is combining her TV presence and her lifelong passion and commitment to animals for a new two-hour special, Saving the Gorillas: Ellen's Next Adventure, for Discovery.

Set to air on Discovery Channel on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET, with an encore presentation on Sept. 24 in honor of World Gorilla Day and streaming options on both discovery+ and Max, the documentary follows DeGeneres as she fulfills her dream of protecting the legacy of world-renowned primatologist Dian Fossey by building The Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund in Rwanda. Located outside Volcanoes National Park, the multi-acre, eco-friendly campus opened in early 2022. The project began as a birthday gift from DeGeneres' wife, Portia de Rossi, which snowballed "into something bigger than anybody could have imagined."

"The couple find themselves embarking on one of the largest architectural and landscaping projects in the history of Rwanda, only to collide with challenges like volcanoes, earthquakes, and a global pandemic," a synopsis for the special reads. "It all culminates in a once-in-a-lifetime experience for them, their family and friends as they celebrate the opening of The Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund. It is an adventure filled with laughter, tears, and experiences none of them ever dreamed they'd have. At the center of it is Ellen, doing things that are not only life-changing for hundreds of others, but that affect an entire nation and give the mountain gorillas a hope for survival greater than they've ever had before."

In the documentary, DeGeneres explains, "Every single thing has led me to just have a big enough platform to say, 'Look at work Dian Fossey did.' There's nothing that keeps you more present, more in the moment, than sitting with gorillas."

"We are so thrilled to partner with Ellen, Portia, and their team to bring this amazing Gorilla conservation journey to life on screen," Craig H. Shepherd, executive vice president at Zero Point Zero Production, said. "Their impact on conservation and the immediate community in Rwanda is an inspiration for all."

Saving the Gorillas: Ellen's Next Adventure will mark DeGeneres' return to TV after The Ellen DeGeneres Show came to an end in May 2022 following a 22-season run. The documentary is directed by Abigail Harper and executive produced by Christopher Collins, Lydia Tenaglia, and Craig H. Shepherd for Zero Point Zero Production. DeGeneres and Jeff Kleeman executive produced for A Very Good Production. Saving the Gorillas: Ellen's Next Adventure will premiere on Discovery Channel and will be available to stream on discovery+ and Max on Sept. 23, with an encore presentation on Sept. 24 in honor of World Gorilla Day.