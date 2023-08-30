Ellen DeGeneres' 'Dark Side' to Be Exposed in New Documentary Series

Ellen DeGeneres will feature in Season 2 of Dark Side of Comedy, Vice TV's Dark Side spinoff series that follows the behind-the-scenes stories of well-known comedians. In the newly released trailer, DeGeneres as well as other subjects from throughout the season are shown, such as Robin Williams, Sam Kinison, Joan Rivers, Carlos Mencia, Phil Hartman, Tracy Morgan, the sitcom Family Matters, Norm MacDonald, and Gilda Radner. The second season of Dark Side of Comedy is hosted by Dave Foley with a panel of celebrities including Pauly Shore, Marc Maron, Tiffany Haddish, Pamela Aldon, Sally Jesse Raphael, Mike Binder, and Rolanda Watts providing commentary.

Vice TV describes the new season as "venturing deeper into the darkest recesses of some of comedy's greatest minds. With a comic genius felled by a mysterious illness, a disillusioned preacher turned America's dirtiest stand-up, and a feminist icon famous for vicious take-downs, the hit series returns with more gripping stories from the underbelly of stand-up comedy." In the Season 2 trailer, Binder references Williams as "running with a lot of really scary figures — and Robin himself was kind of a scary figure for a while." According to Haddish, Rivers "was a hustler," and "mean as hell." And Watts recalls how DeGeneres "sat there as if we weren't even there."

DeGeneres uncharacteristically became headline fodder after a toxic workplace scandal rocked her talk show, Ellen, when BuzzFeed News published interviews with former employees in July 2020. In light of the allegations about the alleged toxic work environment on the set of the show, three of the show's producers – Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman, and Jonathan Norman – were fired by WarnerMedia. These three producers were all referred to in the article that contained claims from current and former Ellen staff members claiming they had experienced intimidation and racism on the set of the show. According to Buzzfeed's article, Leman was also alleged to have solicited sexual favors backstage.

According to reports, DeGeneres sent a memo to her staff about the allegations related to the show in light of the controversy. In her statement, which The Hollywood Reporter obtained, DeGeneres apologized for what had allegedly occurred behind the scenes. "I'm so so sorry for what this has become. I've left this to be a well-oiled machine, and I realize it's not a machine…it's human beings," her message read. "I apologize for anyone whose feelings I've hurt. I'm not perfect. I'm multi-layered and I learn from my mistakes. I care about each and every one of you. I'm grateful for each and every one of you." However, the allegations appeared to take their toll on the show, and Ellen aired its last episode on May 26, 2022.