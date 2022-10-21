Ellen DeGeneres Announces New TV Project Following Talk Show End

Ellen DeGeneres is planning a return to television...sort of. About Time For Yourself...with Ellen follows DeGeneres on Youtube as she continues to pursue new hobbies while unemployed five months after The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended. "Hey everybody, how you doin'?" DeGeneres greets fans in a short promo video. "Lately, I've been taking some time for just myself, away from the cameras, and I've been having such a great time, I thought I would share some of what I've been doing with you. And so I yelled, '[to wife Portia de Rossi], get the camera,' so I thanked Portia for doing this. Great job, so far." DeGeneres' fans can also learn along with her as she acquires new skills. In the eight-episode series, the comedian learns how to crochet, bird watch, make cards, and more at home.

Moreover, according to the series description, the former talk show host knows she is not the only one struggling with having more free time than usual. "After stepping out of the spotlight of her iconic talk show, Ellen is trying something bold and new — being unemployed," the description reads. "In the wake of the Great Resignation, she's reconnecting with her audience who may also have more time on their hands, and if not, could certainly use some. In this new series shot at her home, Ellen shares her own attempts to try new things and make a little me time in her own very Ellen way."

The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended after 19 seasons in May, prompting DeGeneres' break. There was controversy surrounding the series after 10 ex-staffers complained about a "toxic work environment" in 2020. DeGeneres addressed the allegations in her first show after the news broke, saying that she "learned that things happened here that never should have happened" and that she and her staff "have made the necessary changes. "I know that I'm in a position of privilege and power, and I realize that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show," DeGeneres said. "This is The Ellen DeGeneres Show. I am Ellen DeGeneres."

DeGeneres encouraged her viewers to be "brave," "compassionate," and "to make other people happy" in her final farewell address to her viewers. "To all of you who have watched me and supported me, thank you so much for this platform," she said. "And I hope that what I've been able to do in the last 19 years has made you happy and that I was able to take a little bit of pain away from a bad day or anything you're going through." About Time for Yourself...With Ellen will air weekly on DeGeneres' YouTube channel, starting Oct. 22.