Eddie Murphy Returns to ‘SNL’ in Epic Preview

Eddie Murphy is set to make his grand return back to Saturday Night Live on the Dec. 21 episode. In advance of the episode, SNL has released a promo that teases his return, and it’s nothing short of epic.

SNL kept things straightforward in their latest promo. In the clip, which was filmed in black and white, Murphy can be seen walking down the halls of Studio 8H, where SNL is filmed, in slow motion. Once he makes it to the main stage, he proceeds to take off his glasses and look straight at the camera.

While the bit isn’t heavy on the laughs, it’s definitely a cool way to showcase the comedian’s return to his former stomping ground. And there’s no doubt you’ll get to see Murphy’s humorous side come out when he officially takes to the stage.

It was previously announced in August that Murphy would return to the SNL stage after 35 years. He was previously on the program as a cast member from 1980 to 1984. While he has made an appearance at SNL‘s 40th anniversary special in 2015, he has not returned to the show since he left in 1984 to pursue a career in film.

In early November, during a discussion with Antonio Banderas for Variety, Murphy discussed why it felt right to return to SNL now.

“The show’s been on the air for over 40 years now, so it’s this American institution,” he said. “They had this 40-year anniversary a few years back, so everybody that was ever on the show was there, and it was this really great night. I got this big wave of nostalgia and great feelings and seeing all these other actors that have been on the show. There was such a strong kinship with everybody, I felt like I was at my old high school. I decided, this Christmas, I’m going to go back and host the show. I hope it’s funny.”

Murphy also spoke about his return during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in early December, per Deadline. During the interview, he echoed his comments to Banderas, as he said that SNL‘s 40th anniversary special made him want to come back.

“I kinda wanted to go back after the 40th anniversary,” he told host Ellen DeGeneres, adding that the special gave him “a big burst of nostalgia.”

“Dolemite made this the perfect time,” he added, referencing his new film Dolemite Is My Name.

You’ll be able to catch Murphy’s return to Studio 8H on Dec. 21 at 11:30 p.m. ET.