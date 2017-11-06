Twitter User Makes Wild ‘Modern Family’ Connection With ‘Married With Children’

Actor Ed O’Neill has been an almost constant fixture on TV for the past couple decades, starring in hit sitcoms like Modern Family and Married With Children. Most recently, eagle-eyed Twitter users noticed that the 71-year-old actor has had one special prop with him throughout many years of his career.

Ed O’Neil has been reading the same newspaper for 20 years, on Married with Children and Modern Family. pic.twitter.com/NrtEM8X0xl — History In Pictures (@HistoryInPix) November 3, 2017

This past weekend, Twitter account @HistoryInPix posted a photo that offers a side-by-side comparison of O’Neill on Modern Family and Married With Children. The image shows that O’Neill has been using the same newspaper for the last 20 years.

“Ed O’Neil has been reading the same newspaper for 20 years, on Married with Children and Modern Family,” the tweet read.

After posting the picture on social media, a number of Twitter users responded to express their reaction. Many were shocked to learn that one of their favorite TV dads had been reading the same newspaper for so many years yet they never noticed.

How tf did I miss this? Spectacular. — Tim O’Donnell (@TimODee16) November 4, 2017

How the hell did anyone figure this out? — Jason_V (@Jasonvs2) November 4, 2017