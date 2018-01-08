E! Is Streaming ‘KUWTK’ Instead of Golden Globe Coverage and People Are Mad

If you planned to watch the 2018 Golden Globes E! red carpet premiere on the E! app or certain cable carriers Sunday, you might find yourself instead watching re-runs of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The network doesn’t have the rights to stream the pre-show live, only show it on television, and different cable providers also didn’t have rights to the show, but fans who didn’t know that were pretty ticked to find out their award show plans were derailed with reality show re-runs.

am i the only one who can’t see #ERedCarpet on the E! channel from my phone?? it’s just Kardashians!! #GoldenGlobes — Susie Leckie (@suzeebabe) January 8, 2018

All I want is to watch the live stream of the red carpet and every app is showing me the kardashians… 😩😩 cmon @RyanSeacrest @enews @goldenglobes #redcarpet — Kaleigh H (@kaleighhern4) January 8, 2018

The network did respond to those who were upset on Twitter, writing, “E! doesn’t have the rights to stream our Golden Globes red carpet show” to many who complained.

E! doesn’t have the rights to stream our Golden Globes red carpet show. — E! News (@enews) January 8, 2018

But some fans had more humorous takes on why they couldn’t watch live.

The devil is working hard, but Kris Jenner is working harder pic.twitter.com/i9RJvqjNwU — Colin Daniels (@GabeBiscayne) January 7, 2018

Kris paid them off 💸💸💸 — Rachel Adler (@Rachel_Adler) January 7, 2018

