Here’s How Tonight’s ‘Dynasty’ Reboot Will Differ From the Original Soap

From 1981 to 1989, Dynasty changed the game in terms of primetime soap operas, and The CW is looking to bring that magic back to television tonight. While the new series will include even more drama than the original, fans of Dynasty should expect quite a few differences.

While speaking with EW, the producers of CW’s reboot revealed that there will be some changes in this version of the series. First and foremost, instead of the story being told through the eyes of Blake, Dynasty will mainly follow Cristal and Fallon.

“The original show was driven through Blake’s point of view,” said EP Josh Schwartz. “But we liked having the point of entry to the show being two women battling for the Carrington name: Cristal and Fallon.”

The series also moves from Denver to Atlanta, telling the story of the Carrington family’s global energy empire, Carrington Atlantic. In the pilot, Blake’s young fiancée Cristal (Nathalie Kelley) and his daughter Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) immediately clash in an effort to run Blake’s company.

One of the other big changes comes in the form of character Sammy Jo, who was played by Heather Locklear in the original series. To keep up with the times, Sammy Jo is now a gay man, played by Rafael de la Fuente, and he will have a dangerous relationship with Blake’s son, Steven (James MacKay). The Colby family has also been altered in the reboot, as the characters are now African-American.

Despite all of the changes coming to the series, Schwartz did reveal one aspect of the show that will stay the same.

“Blake Carrington was a guy who could run this amazing company, but the one place that he really struggles is running his own family,” the EP recalled. “However much these people may turn on each other and plot against each other, they still did love each other in that way that only a family bond can sustain.”

Of course, as you might imagine, the infamous Carrington Manor will also remain a focal point of the series.

Dynasty premieres on The CW Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET.

