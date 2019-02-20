‘DWTS’ Alum Juan Pablo Di Pace Sends Birthday Wishes to ‘Fuller House’ Co-Star Jodie Sweetin

Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin celebrated her 37th birthday on Saturday and received a sweet message from co-star and Dancing With The Stars competitor Juan Pablo Di Pace.

“Happy Birthday to [Jodie Sweetin]!!! It’s such a pleasure getting to work alongside you & joining the Full(er) House family Full House.

On Sunday, Sweetin shared a gallery of photos from her birthday, including her parents and two daughters, Beatrix and Natasha.

“I had the perfect birthday yesterday,” Sweetin wrote. “All I wanted was to be with my family, put my feet in the ocean (the girls decided to put their whole SELVES in the ocean, clothes and all) and eat lots of food. I did all of those things and it was exactly what I hoped for. After reading so many messages and texts of love, I ended my day extremely grateful for another year on the planet. Thank you for all the love!!”

Both Sweetin and Di Pace competed on Dancing With The Stars. Sweetin was paired with Keo Motsepe during Season 22 in 2016, and finished in sixth place. Di Pace and Cheryl Burke danced in Season 27 last fall. They were eliminated the week before the finals, shocking the audience and judges since they were favorites early on.

Di Pace stars on Fuller House as Fernando, the estranged husband of Andrea Barber’s Kimmy Gibbler. The Argentinean actor is also known for his roles in Mamma Mia!, the Dallas reboot and A.D. The Bible Continues. He has also recorded music and performed “Sunrise, Sunset” for Fuller House.

In a recent interview with Holla! USA, Di Pace said he has a friendly rivalry with John Stamos, who reprised his role as Uncle Jesse on Fuller House.

“I actually feel he has even more hair than I do, but we have a playful rivalry. Well Fernando and Uncle Jesse do,” Di Pace said. “You put us in one scene and it’s eyeing each other up. I love that I get to be that guy to compete with John.”

The actor also promised new music coming soon.

“I just released ‘Just a Feeling.’ It’s a single that I kind of wrote literally within the last two weeks of DWTS,” Di Pace said. “I’m writing my album right now. I’m very much a vocalist so I love big, sweeping melodies that I can put my heart into.”

All four seasons of Fuller House are available to stream on Netflix.