Rocky Johnson Dead: WWE Fans Mourn Death of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Father, Who Was a Wrestling Legend

Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that former professional wrestler Rocky Johnson had passed away at the age of 75. The Soul Man, who was also the father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, was a former boxer that had turned to sports-entertainment and had broken barriers en route to a tag team championship. His impact on professional wrestling was significant, and fans made this well-known as they reacted to his death.

“I am so sorry to hear of the passing of the great Rocky Johnson,” wrestler Mick Foley wrote in response to the tragic news. “Always a gentleman, I always enjoyed talking with him. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the fans who loved him. A very sad day for wrestling. #RIPRockyJohnson”

Fans and professional wrestlers alike were devastated by the news that Johnson had passed away. Many had grown up watching him compete in the ring while others had actually faced off against him.

“Rest in peace Rocky Johnson. You did well in life you were respect [sic] it and we will miss you. #RIP,” one individual wrote on Wednesday.

“Wrestling today lost one of it’s true legends R.I.P Rocky Johnson You will never be forgotten,” another wrote.

The news of Johnson passing away shocked and saddened wrestling fans on social media, and they reacted in varying ways. Some thought back to the moment that they first encountered the professional wrestler while others simply discussed his incredible career.

“GOODBYE BROTHER ROCKY JOHNSON,” the Iron Sheik wrote. “I LOVE YOU FOREVER YOU ARE MY FAMILY. GOD BLESS YOU.”

Johnson may have fought against the Iron Sheik during WrestleMania 13, but they were closer than many believed. The former wrestler shared his condolences on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

“I feel like I’ve been kicked in the gut,” one user commented. “7 years ago I was fortunate enough to spend a vacay visiting the #SoulMan #RockyJohnson at his home. Today, he passed away. My heart hurts for his family. Sending much love.”

Many wrestling fans on social media may not have watched Johnson during his career, but they were well aware of the impact that he made. They appreciated everything that he did for the sport and the business of entertainment.

“Absolutely shellshocked. Though I never saw any of his matches as they were well before my time, I’ve always been aware of Rocky’s importance and legacy. R.I.P to a true icon, legend and trailblazer.”

(Photo Credit: WWE)