Drew Barrymore Fears Major Change Is Coming to Her Talk Show, Report Claims

Drew Barrymore has reportedly been on edge regarding potential changes to her popular daytime talk show. According to a recent report from The National Enquirer, the E.T. star has been nervous as insiders claim with 64-year-old TV icon Valerie Bertinelli joining the Drew Crew, she's afraid producers will replace her. "Ever since Valerie stepped onto the set, Drew's been on edge," a source claims. "She's convinced the network is plotting a major shakeup, and she's scared she's the one who's going to get the axe!"

A shakeup is not confirmed, but it doesn't mean Barrymore isn't threatened. "Drew knows that when someone with more experience shows up, it's often a sign that changes are coming," the source adds.

Bertinelli, who had a successful show on The Food Network, joined the show in season 5 as a lifestyle expert. The Drew Crew is an ensemble team of Barrymore's closest friends who dish advice in each episode. The current roundup include her co-anchor Ross Mathews, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, interior designer Mikel Welch, chef Pilar Valdes, fashion and beauty guru Zanna Roberts Rassi, sustainable living expert Danny Seo and, now, Bertinelli.

Bertinelli – who's past shows include Valerie's Home Cooking, Food Network Star, Family Food Showdown, Family Restaurant Rivals, and Kids Baking Championship – told PEOPLE that she was "super excited" to become the latest member of the Drew Crew, noting, "I absolutely adore her. And all the people that work there are so flippin' cool."

Season 5 premiered on September 9. This season is expected to be star-studded, with appearance by celebrity A-listers including Demi Moore, Chris Hemsworth, Zoë Kravitz, David Beckham, Stephen Colbert, Tony Danza, Aubrey Plaza, James McAvoy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kate McKinnon, Brooke Shields, and Riley Keough.

The Drew Barrymore Show premiered in 2020. The show airs on ABC-affiliate stations in local cities.