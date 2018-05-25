‘Double Dare’ Host Marc Summers Reveals What Brought the Show Back

Former Double Dare host Marc Summers says that fans can thank other successful reboots for bringing the game show back to Nickelodeon after more than 20 years of being off air.

Double Dare, the game show that aired on Nickelodeon from 1986 to 1993 and became infamous for the Double Dare nose, reportedly has the success of other revival series, such as Roseanne, to thank for its comeback this summer.

“I’ve been after Nickelodeon for a long time to bring it back, and I think, you know, Will & Grace came back to huge numbers and Roseanne is kicking butt,” Summers, who hosted the series during its initial run on the network, told TMZ. “So, Double Dare was sort of the show that launched the channel, and here we are.”

The original Roseanne, which aired in the 1980s and 1990s, returned this March to ABC with major success. Debuting to record ratings, earning a 5.1 rating in the key 18-49 demo and 18.1 million viewers, the series has continued to bring in stellar numbers for the network, even earning ABC a distinction that it has not held for 18 years: it is now host to the TV season’s No. 1 show.

The series has been so successful that it has inspired other networks to consider other revivals, including CBS, who recently announced that Murphy Brown, the popular series that originally aired on the network for 10 seasons, from 1988-1998, was being brought back.

As for Double Dare, Nickelodeon announced in April that it would be bringing back the game show, though when it returns, there will be some changeups, including the role that Marc Summers will be taking on, who will be executive producing as well as making onscreen appearances as the “Mayor” of Double Dare.

While Summers will not be returning as the show’s host, he said that he is “happy” that they want him behind the camera and on camera.

Taking over his former role is Liza Koshy, the YouTube personality and comedian whose Vine videos skyrocketed her into fame.

Despite the changeup, the revival series will still have the same premises, with two teams competing to win various prizes by answering trivia questions, completing physically challenging stunts, and completing an obstacle course that consist of various pieces, likely including that infamous Double Dare nose.

Double Dare, which ran from 1986 to 1993, was the network’s longest-running game show and spawned various iterations of the series over the years, including a Nick at Nite Double Dare Reunion Special from 2016 that celebrated the show’s 30th anniversary.

The Double Dare revival will return to Nickelodeon this June.