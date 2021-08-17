'Dancing With the Stars' Champ Donald Driver Shares Thoughts on Potential Return to Series (Exclusive)

✖

Donald Driver won Dancing With the Stars in 2012 (Season 14) with dancing pro Peta Murgatroyd. The Green Bay Packers legend was able to beat out celebrities such as Melissa Gilbert, Maria Menounos, Gladys Knight, Sherri Shepherd and tennis legend Martina Navratilova. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Driver, who shared his thoughts on returning to the series if the opportunity presented itself.

"I think if they did an all-star season, meaning everyone that has ever won a mirrorball, then I would do it." Driver told PopCulture. "I think just to go back on the show after you already won once and trying to win a second time, I mean, I'll say this, you're not projected to win it. It's just not going to happen... But if you do an all-star season where all the people that won the mirrorball come back, I'm in."

When Driver became a Dancing With the Stars champion, it marked the third time in the show's history an NFL player won the competition. Dallas Cowboys legend Emmit Smith won in Season 3, and Pittsburgh Steelers legend Hines Ward won in Season 12. Dancing With the Stars is still going on strong today as the 30th season will premiere on Sept. 20. And Driver continues to follow the show as he has always been a fan.

"I'm always going to be a big fan from Season 1," Driver revealed. "That's when it all started until I was blessed to be on Season 14 and then it continues from there. So yeah, I'm always going to be a fan of that show. I've made some great friends on that show from the celebrity side to the dancer side, but then to the production and crew side as well. And so you have to keep that relationship, because at the end of the day, relationships is the most important part that really, really counts in everything you do."

Driver spent his entire NFL career (1999 to 2012) with the Packers and is the team's all-time leading receiver, recording 743 receptions, 10,137 yards and 61 touchdowns. Driver was named to the Pro Bowl four times and helped the Packers win the Super Bowl for the 2010 season. In July 2017, Driver was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame.