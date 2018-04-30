‘DWTS’ Fan Favorite Peta Murgatroyd Returns to the Stage in New Post

Peta Murgatroyd has returned to the stage after a scary illness that forced her to miss most of Saturday night’s performance of the MAKS.VAL.PETA Confidential tour in Grand Prairie, Texas.

The professional dancer was back in action for Sunday night’s show in Kansas City, Missouri, sharing an image of the performance on Instagram to celebrate.

“You guys were incredible tonight!” Murgatroyd wrote in the caption. “It felt so good to be back on stage.”

In her original post announcing her absence, the mom of one explained the reason she had to cut Saturday night’s show short.

“I need to apologize to the people who attended our Grand Prairie, Texas show last night,” Murgatroyd wrote, noting that she has “never missed a show due to illness in my entire professional dancing career.”

“I woke up feeling a little nauseous but I was able to go about my day with Shai,” the performer explained. “In the afternoon, the vomiting (and you know what) started. I thought it was food poisoning. I had fever and chills and just tried to sleep it off before the show.”

When it was time for the show to begin, Murgatroyd wrote that she could “hardly walk” and “couldn’t feel my arms or legs.”

“I had no idea how I was going to walk out that door,” she continued. “The opening music starts and I walked out onto stage. I tried my best to dance, but my legs were giving out. Apart from it being very embarrassing, it was very scary. I am so sorry for not being able to give you the show you all deserved.”

She then thanked co-stars Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Val Chmerkovskiy and the show’s cast and crew for supporting her and making changes to the show in her absence.

“I am feeling better today and look forward to seeing all of our fans. Thank you for your understanding and support,” she concluded. “I love you and I am so sorry again!”

Murgatroyd and the Chmerkovskiy brothers will be on tour through mid-May, and will not be participating in the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars as a result. The new season premieres on Monday and will feature an all-athlete cast competing with pro dancers in an effort to win the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

