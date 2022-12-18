Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins Were All Smiles at CNN Event Just Days After On-Air Spat

CNN This Morning made headlines this week for an awkward on-air moment between co-anchors Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins, but the latest photos of the two together seem like a good sign. On Thursday, Dec. 8, Collins and Lemon talked over each other in a segment that raised many eyebrows and left viewers wondering if there was some drama behind the scenes. However, just a few days later they were all smiles at a work event with co-anchor Poppy Harlow.

Lemon and Collins have had a couple of uncomfortable moments since they joined the new CNN morning show This Morning a few months ago. Their latest spat led to some comments and speculation on social media, and a report by Puck News indicated that there might be some behind-the-scenes drama fueling it as well. However, on Sunday, Dec. 11 the trio were all smiles at the 16th annual CNN Heroes event. They posed arm-in-arm on the red carpet and their smiles went a long way toward assuring viewers they are still on friendly terms.

Harlow, Lemon and Collins were at the American Museum of Natural History together on Sunday for CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute. They held each other close and grinned for the cameras in a series of press photos, and some were clearly candid genuine smiles. For a relatively new team, they look relaxed and comfortable together in this kind of setting.

Still, some viewers wonder if this lineup will last as CNN explores new ways to revitalize its brand and get into the competitive morning show game. When Lemon accepted the job on This Morning, he even needed to address speculation that he was being "demoted" from his existing spot on the primetime evening news.

Some viewers continue to speculate that there is a gulf between Lemon and his co-hosts in part because he is not used to the morning show format and style. They fear that he is not casual and conversational enough, but the result is that he comes off as rude or dismissive at times.

Puck News' report seems to back up this kind of speculation. It cites inside sources at CNN who say that journalists like Lemon are disappointed in the network's new direction, feeling that it detracts from their lofty status as national news journalists and has even cut into privileges like black tie event attendance. The insiders also speculated about Lemon calling out of work on Friday, Dec. 9 after his on-air spat with Collins.

For now, Collins, Harlow and Lemon have not commented on the incident and have only spoken highly of their new position on This Morning. The show airs on weekdays starting at 6 a.m. ET on CNN.