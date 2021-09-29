Dog the Bounty Hunter’s TV Return in the Works Amidst Brian Laundrie Search

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is reportedly planning a return to TV, amidst his recent involvement in the Brian Laundrie search. Variety reports that Thinkfactory Media is currently shopping around a new series starring Chapman. Notably, Thinkfactory Media is the production company behind hit shows like Marriage Boot Camp and Mama June: From Not to Hot. The company also produces Rats in the Kitchen for TBS, among other reality TV series.

Chapman previously spent eight seasons on A&E’s Dog the Bounty Hunter, which catapulted him to global fame. He later appeared in CMT’s Dog and Beth: On the Hunt, with his late with Beth Chapman. The pair also did a 2017 A&E special, Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives, after Beth was diagnosed with cancer. More recently he appeared in Dog’s Most Wanted on WGN and filmed episodes for an unaired series, Dog’s Unleashed, for the UnleashedTV streaming series.

News of the potential new series comes as Chapman has entered the search for Laundrie, who went missing earlier this month before the body of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, was found in Wyoming. Champman got involved in the search for Laundrie, and has been posting social media videos of his search. On Wednesday, he shared a clip that detailed his “active and specific search in a key area,” which was “based on the intelligence we are receiving and researching.” Chapman added, “Boat crews and ground teams have been called in and we have search and rescue dogs deployed.”

Prior to getting involved with the search for Laundrie, Chapman has weighed in and shared some insight into how he would track down the missing man. “We need to run his record,” Chapman told Newsweek. “We need to see what his background is, as far as domestic violence or anything else.” The longtime bounty hunter then added, “A lot of circumstances point towards him being the defendant.”

“To look at the case, so far, I haven’t got any info yet, inside info. But it seemed like she was very verbal when they got into arguments because there was people that heard her screaming at him,” Chapman said, referring to an altercation between Petito and Laundrie that ended in Utah police officers responding to a call about the pair fighting on the side of the road. “He went straight home to tell his parents what happened. And then he took off. So we got to look at his background, look at his record, know, his friends, his family. He’s not an experienced runner or criminal. Suicide is a very likely possibility-and it seems like he’s kind of an outdoors kid,” he said.

Chapman shared that, in many instances, missing individuals end up being close to home rather than many miles away. “A lot of times they say he’s out of state when he’s right there in his hometown, you know,” he said. “You got to start with his friends, family members, find out where are they gone? When’s the last time they saw him? What kind of vehicle is he in? There’s all kinds of ways to track that vehicle. I mean, now the investigation is really kicked into high gear.”

“He seems like an outdoors kid, you know, a camper,” Chapman added, noting Laundrie’s affinity for being outdoors. “What’s his connection to the reserve? There’s got to be a family member there. You know, why did he all of a sudden just go there?” At this time, Laundrie is still missing.