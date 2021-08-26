Dog the Bounty Hunter Teases New Show Amid Feud With Daughters

✖

Duane "Dog" Chapman is teasing a new show titled Beware of Dog as he feuds with daughters Bonnie and Cecily Chapman ahead of his September wedding to Francie Frane. The Dog the Bounty Hunter alum shared a photo to Instagram Wednesday teasing the new series, which he said was "coming soon," although he didn't specify to what platform.

"Yes, One of my best friends Bobby Brown will be part of My new show Beware Of Dog, Coming Soon !!!!" he captioned a shot outside Brown's bail bonds facility. Last year, Chapman was working on the show Dog Unleashed, but the series never premiered after UnleashedTV accused him in April of violating his contract and using racist and homophobic language.

"Our internal investigation confirmed racist and homophobic comments from Mr. Chapman, as well as illegal activity during filming, which Unleashed Entertainment cannot and will not tolerate," a statement from the production company said at the time. Dog's daughters, Bonnie and Cecily, have continued to work with the network on the social justice show The System, which Bonnie claims is why she and Cecily were not invited to his upcoming wedding.

Bonnie released alleged texts from Frane to TMZ this week in which Dog's fiancée supposedly wrote, "[L]et's not beat around the bush, You & Cecily both know You haven't been invited to the wedding because your (sic) living under the same roof with people who stabbed [him] in the back, robbed, lied, manipulated, smeared his name and tried to ruin his career."

Bonnie went on to accuse her father of using racist language and cheating on her late mother, Beth Chapman, who died in 2019 after a battle with throat cancer. Dog told TMZ everything his daughter was saying was "false" and an attempt to derail his wedding. He alleged that Bonnie and Cecily are being "groomed" by former associates of his, ending his statement, "Please pray for Bonnie and Cecily to be released from whatever hold these people have on them," adding ... "Despite the sadness, we feel at this rift in our family, Francie and I are looking forward to celebrating our wedding next week with the rest of our family and close friends."