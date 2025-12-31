Does ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Have a Secret Extended Cut?

Stranger Things actor Randy Havens is shutting down rumors that there is a secret extended cut of the Netflix hit’s ongoing fifth and final season.

Havens, who has played science teacher Mr. Clarke since Stranger Things‘ first season, took to Instagram Sunday to debunk the theory that fans aren’t being shown the story as it was originally meant to be seen.

“There’s no secret Snyder cut of the show,” Havens wrote on his Instagram Story, referencing Justice League director Zack Snyder’s four-hour-long version of the 2017 film that was ultimately released after four years of fans’ demands. “Please don’t believe everything some random ass tells you on the internet.”

Havens’ reassurance that fans are getting the full Stranger Things story comes amid fan chatter claiming that several scenes and plotlines were removed from Stranger Things Vol. 2, which was released on Dec. 25.

There is currently an online petition demanding that Netflix and series co-creators the Duffer Brothers release all of the “unseen footage” from the series, which has gained more than 367,000 signatures as of Wednesday.

“We want the unseen footage of stranger things. I believe it was more to the episodes and we didn’t see them either due to Netflix or the team of stranger things cutting them,” wrote petition organizer Wennii J. “This has been a long 10 years [sic] process and this is what we get. They must have cut out a lot of scenes from volume 2 and from our loved characters. I believe we as fans should stand up and take the initiative to get the footage and make the decision.”

“WE WANT ANSWERS!!” they continued. “It’s important because we waited so long for this season. I believe the fans should have a say in how the series should go. This is why so many of us are disappointed because it didn’t live up to the expectations that was [sic] held upon. Everyone is clearly dissatisfied with this season volume.”

“We want stranger things to have a legacy not be [sic] seen as some show that couldn’t pull though [sic] due to it [sic] bad writing,” the petition concludes.

Stranger Things fans will get to see the series wrap up when the finale, titled “The Rightside Up,” drops on Netflix and in select theaters on Wednesday.

The Stranger Things series finale will stream on Netflix at 8 p.m. EST and will be shown in theaters on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.