‘Stranger Things’ Fixes Editing Error Made in Season 5, Volume 2

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5.

Nell Fisher as Holly Wheeler in Stranger Things: Season 5. (Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2025)

In the Episode 7 scene in which Holly Wheeler (Nell Fisher) tries to escape from Vecna’s (Jamie Campbell Bower) vines, Stranger Things viewers noticed that Holly could be seen wearing an Under Armour-branded shirt under her sweater.

In a show that prides itself on period accuracy, fans noted on social media following the Dec. 25 release that it was a bit distracting, as Stranger Things takes place in 1987, and Under Armour wasn’t founded until 1996.

“Holly wearing Under Armour in season five of @Stranger_Things is more unsettling than Vecna,” one person quipped on X (formerly Twitter). “Did she tear through the fabric of space and time and go into the future?! I’m mostly joking but need clarity.”

Another wrote, “What the hell #StrangerThings, there was no Under Armour in 1987,” as a third joked, ” Didn’t know under armour was in the upside down.”

As fans made jokes on social media, the error was swiftly fixed in the episode, and as Holly escapes Dimension X, the logo on her shirt can no longer be seen.

“They fixed it. Went and edited it,” one social media user wrote on Wednesday. “Just finished our rewatch and it wasn’t there this go around.”

There’s more action to come when Stranger Things debuts its series finale Wednesday evening, titled “The Rightside Up.” In a finale trailer released on Tuesday, Hopper (David Harbour) can be seen pleading with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) as the Hawkins crew rallies for one last attempt to save the world.

“I need you to fight. One last time,” Hopper tells Eleven tearfully. “Life has been so unfair to you. Your childhood was taken from you. You’ve been attacked, manipulated by terrible people, but you never let it break you. Fight for the days on the other side of this. Fight for a world beyond Hawkins. Let’s end this, kid.”

The Stranger Things series finale will stream on Netflix at 8 p.m. EST and will be shown in theaters on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.



