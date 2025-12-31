‘Stranger Things’ Releases New Trailer Ahead of Finale’s Theatrical Release Today

There’s only one more episode left with the kids from Stranger Things.

The final season’s feature-length finale releases tonight on Netflix and in theaters, closing the book on the decade-long saga of Mike, Eleven and the gang. To celebrate, Netflix has released one more trailer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I need you to fight. One last time,” David Harbour’s character Hopper tells his daughter Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

“Life has been so unfair to you,” he says in the trailer. “Your childhood was taken from you. You’ve been attacked, manipulated by terrible people, but you never let it break you. Fight for the days on the other side of this. Fight for a world beyond Hawkins. Let’s end this, kid.”

As mentioned, Netflix is releasing the finale (which runs for over 2 hours) in over 600 theaters nationwide—an unprecedented move for the streamer, since the corporation is usually theater-averse.

“Over 1.1 million of you have already RSVPed to the finale screenings on NYE and New Year’s Day, and more than 3,500 showtimes across 620+ theaters are already completely full,” series co-creator Ross Duffer wrote on Instagram.

Play video

Interestingly enough, Netflix cannot make any money off of any theater showings of Stranger Things due to language in the contracts of the series’ stars. Theatergoers who purchase a ticket will instead have their reservation fee turned into a concessions voucher.

The final episode of Stranger Things, “The Rightside Up,” will stream on Netflix at 8 p.m. EST and will be shown in theaters on December 31 and January 1.