An episode of Marvel‘s animated series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur featuring transgender themes will not be broadcast on Disney Channel, according to individuals involved with the production. The unreleased episode, “The Gatekeeper,” centers on Brooklyn, a transgender character facing discrimination during a girls’ volleyball competition.

The storyline, via Polygon, follows Brooklyn, voiced by Indya Moore, confronting opposition from Coach Greer (Amy Sedaris), who attempts to disqualify her after learning about her previous experience on a boys’ team. When Brooklyn recalls “the darkness of me having to play on the boys team,” Greer tries to bar her from competing. However, Brooklyn’s coach, gym teacher Coach Hrbek, defends her, stating, “Brooklyn IS a girl, and she’s gonna play.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a pivotal scene, Brooklyn openly discusses her identity with teammates, stating, “I’m trans, my very existence breaks Greer’s rules,” before breaking into tears. The episode features clear LGBTQ+ representation, including Pride-themed kneepads, a “Trans is beautiful” water bottle sticker, and color schemes reflecting the transgender flag.

While creative team members suggested on social media that the episode was “shelved because of which party that won the recent election,” referencing Republican victories and their campaigns against trans and non-binary student-athletes in girls’ and women’s athletics, Disney offers a different explanation. A company source told Polygon the decision predates recent political developments by more than a year, emphasizing it “was based on this specific episode, not because of the character being trans.”

The source clarified that while the episode isn’t officially “banned,” it remains “held,” with unclear prospects for future release. They noted Disney’s pride in the series, which targets viewers aged 6-12, adding that the company remains “respectful of the role that parents play in the discussions they have with their children.”

The controversy emerges amid Marvel Studios‘ ongoing efforts to increase LGBTQ+ representation, from subtle references in Avengers: Endgame to more prominent moments in recent productions like Agatha All Along. However, critics view this episode’s withdrawal as potentially signaling a shift in Disney’s content strategy, particularly as CEO Bob Iger has expressed interest in moving away from message-driven content.

The Gatekeeper was among approximately ten remaining episodes in the show’s second season before its cancellation. While the episode won’t receive an official broadcast, it has been leaked online and is currently available to view on archive.org.

The series, which debuted in February 2023 on Disney Channel and Disney+, chronicles the adventures of 13-year-old genius Lunella Lafayette and her T. rex sidekick in New York City as they work together to protect her neighborhood from danger. The show features prominent voice talents, including Diamond White as Lunella, Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur, Alfre Woodard as grandmother Mimi, and Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder.