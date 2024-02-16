'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' Cast and Crew Talk Season 2 at Atlanta Premiere (Exclusive)

'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' is based on the Marvel comic book of the same name.

The second season of the Marvel animated series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur premiered on the Disney Channel earlier this month and looks to build on the success of the first season. The voice cast and crew celebrated Season 2 with a skate party at Cascade Family Skating in Atlanta earlier this month, and PopCulture spoke to them about how the new season stands out from Season 1.

"Well, Season 2 is incredible because in season one it was about Lunella becoming Moon Girl," executive producer Steve Loter told PopCulture. "But in Season 2, she is Moon Girl. Which means she's known. Which also means all the villains are looking for her and they're leveling up against her. She has that and she has the pressures of hiding the secret of being a superhero from her family!"

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur focuses on Lunella Lafayette, a 13-year-old Black girl who lives a double life as a superhero (Moon Girl) and brings a Devil Dinosaur to present-day New York. Lunella is voiced by Diamond White, who stars in the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful and had a recurring role in the series Empire. White revealed what she enjoyed most about working on Season 2 of the show.

"I like the deepness that we're bringing to the character," White said. "I feel like in Season 1, she was just falling into kind of being a superhero and this season she's more confident in the moves that she makes and just to see her relationships develop with Kid Kree and The Beyonder, that is really exciting to me."

Lunella's best friend is Casey Calderon who is voiced by Libe Barer. She is Lunella's manager and one of the very few people who knows about Luenlla being Moon Girl.

"I love how she just fiercely goes after what she wants and she's a fiercely loyal friend too, and she will stop at nothing to help her friend and the community," Barer said about her character. "And she's the one who saw this thing and was like, I think that there's a superhero here. I think that there's, and she fed Luella with the confidence and helped, they made this thing together."

The first season of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur was a huge hit as it won five Children's and Family Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Special Class Animated Program and Outstanding Main Title and Graphics. It was big for the series since it took a long time to get things going.

"We were freaking out dancing, screaming through the halls because it was so incredible to be acknowledged by our peers," executive producer Pilar Flynn said. "We've worked so hard on the show for four years in a bubble."

The rest of the voice cast includes Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur, Alfre Woodard as Mimi, Sasheer Zamata as Adria, Jermaine Fowler as James Jr., Gary Anthony Williams as Pops and executive producer Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder. New episodes air on Saturdays on the Disney Channel and stream next day on Disney+.