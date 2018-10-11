Dick Wolf’s CBS Series ‘FBI’ Switches Showrunners Again

Dick Wolf’s new CBS series FBI has switched showrunners again, with Greg Plageman recently stepping down from the show.

According to The Wrap, Rick Eid and Derek Haas will be stepping in to co-showrun the series, while each also running their own Wolf-based series Chicago P.D. (Eid) and Chicago Fire (Haas).

Originally created by Craig Turk, the outlet notes that sources explained Plageman was brought in “right the ship” after Turk’s exit so his leaving the show to go back to his other projects bares no bad blood.

FBI stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Ebonee Noel, and Sela Ward, and it focuses on the ins-and-outs of life in the Federal Bureau of Investigation New York office.

In August, The Hollywood Reporter quoted Wolf as saying that FBI ended up on CBS instead of NBC with the rest of his shows because “there was no more beachfront real estate at NBC.”

“And [NBC Entertainment president] Bob [Greenblatt] agreed and basically we’ve come up with a formula where it will be a profitable venture for both studios because it’s a co-production,” he went on to say.

Wolf went on to share that not being able to have the show on NBC was not going to stop him because his “appetite for expansion is undiminished” and he is committed to broadcast TV production.

“I am still a broadcast supplier,” he added. “I have nothing against the concept of streaming. The math is a little daunting to me. I like doing 22, 23, 24 episodes a season in the abstract and not eight, because it takes almost as much work to do eight as it does to do a 24-episode season.”

“There are a very limited number of buyers for the type of shows I do. I’ll be very happy to do a show for a streaming service, a cable service or whatever has the means and the desire to do big hour television,” Wolf later told THR.

“It is big hour television and it’s not a mystery. Shonda is gone and I’m kind of the last guy standing in broadcast, which is not a bad position to be in. The bias of the networks is a little premature,” he continued. “Ten years from now? Who knows who is around. What I do, it’s still a very fertile field to plow. I’m really looking forward to the fall to see what happens. We’ve got a lot going on: The stacking [of all three Chicago shows on NBC] on Wednesdays is going to really bear fruit.”

FBI debuted on Sept. 25, and airs regularly on Tuesday nights on CBS.

