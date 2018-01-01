‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve 2018’ Musical Performance Lineup

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2018 has a list of performers almost as long as its name. The broadcast kicks off at 8 p.m. ET with Mariah Carey as the most headline performer.

The show’s producers invited Carey back after last year’s debacle, when tech glitches derailed her performance.

“We can all agree that last year didn’t go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018,” Carey and Dick Clark Productions said in a statement earlier this month. “See you in Times Square!”

Carey has been so focused on making sure nothing goes wrong that she took part in the soundcheck Sunday. Sources told TMZ that everything went as planned. Last year, a stand-in filled in for Carey during the sound check.

The theme for this year’s broadcast is “unity.” It’s Seacrest’s 13th year hosting, and Jenny McCarthy’s eighth.

“We always say when we stop talking at midnight, and you watch the atmosphere and you see the energy and feel the vibrations of Times Square, the one word to describe that moment is unity,” Seacrest told Variety. “I think it would be great to continue throughout the year to have more of that feeling.”

Carey won’t be the only pop superstar performing. Britney Spears‘ residence at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas is ending tonight, and parts of the concert will air during Rockin’ Eve. It will be Spears’ first appearance on the show since 2002.

Rockin’ Eve will feature performances from four locations to fill up five and a half hours of programming.

Carey will be joined by Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas and Sugarland at Times Square.

The West Coast portion will feature Ciara as host. The performers there are Kane Brown, BTS, Kelly Clarkson, Fitz & The Tantrums, Florida Georgia Line, Halsey, Khalid, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Portugal. The Man, Hailee Steinfeld, Alessia Cara, Zedd, G-Eazt, Marshmello, Bebe Rexha and watt.

Lucy Hale is hosting the New Orleans portion. The bands Imagine Dragons and Walk The Moon are performing at the Allstate Fan Fest. This is only the second Rockin’ Eve to feature a special Central time zone portion.

Lastly, Spears makes up the Vegas portion.

Photo credit: ABC / Lou Rocco