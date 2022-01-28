‘Dexter’ Stars Reunite in Sunny Golfing Photo

Two Dexter stars recently reunited in a sunny golfing photo, and fans of the iconic series will be thrilled. Dexter Daily published a picture of C.S. Lee and James Remar hanging out and hitting the green in Los Angeles. Notable, the pair didn’t have any dialogue together during their Dexter tenures, due to Remar’s character essentially being a hallucination, but they were still numerous scenes alongside one another. Please Note: Dexter Revival Spoilers Below.

The new reunion photo comes after the recent Dexter revival, New Blood, came to a close on Showtime. Neither Lee nor Remar appeared in the new series, but both Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter reprised their roles as Dexter and his sister, Debra Morgan. The series also featured two more surprise cameos from past Dexter stars: John Lithgow and David Zayas. Lithgow gave an award-winning performance as Arthur Mitchell, the Trinity Killer, in the original run of Dexter. Zayas portrayed, Angel Batista, one of Dexter and Debra’s co-workers and friends from the Miami Metro PD Homicide Division.

https://twitter.com/DexterDaily/status/1486731666366210058?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Dexter: New Blood picked up about a decade after the original series finale, which aired in 2013. Dexter is now living in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, which is located in Upstate New York. New cast members this time around included Clancy Brown (Billions) as Dexter’s primary rival Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake. Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), Julia Jones (Goliath), and Alano Miller (Jane the Virgin) will also star.

Another Dexter character who returned for New Blood, playing a crucial role in the story, was Dexter’s son, Harrison. This time around, the now-teenage Harrison was portrayed by actor Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird). In the Dexter finale, Harrison left Florida with Hannah (Yvonne Strahovski), before Dexter faked his own death and went into hiding. It had been presumed that Harrison was living with her for the past decade.

In the season premiere of Dexter: New Blood, we find Dexter living in the fictional upstate New York town of Iron Lake, now going by Jim Lindsay and working at a sporting good store. Over the course of the first half of the episode, Dexter notices a hooded character sneaking around town, as well as the woods near his cabin home, but he never catches a good look at the person. One night, Dexter comes home to find a light on in his house and a shadowy figure moving around inside. He grabs a weapon and moves to confront the individual, only to discover that it’s his son, Harrison. Showtime subscribers can watch all of eight seasons of Dexter, as well as the complete Dexter: New Blood series, via the Showtime Anytime app.