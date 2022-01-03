Dexter: New Blood’ Villain Kurt Caldwell’s Fate Revealed

Dexter: New Blood brought a new villain in Dexter’s world in the form of nefarious small-town businessman Kurt Caldwell, as played by iconic actor Clancy Brown. Now, in the newest episode of the revival series, Kurt’s fate has been revealed, after he and Dexter spent most of the season engaged in a heated rivalry. Spoilers ahead for Episode 9 of Dexter: New Blood.

For the last few episodes, Dexter has been on to Kurt and figured out that he’s been behind the disappearance of many runaway women over the past few decades. Dexter and his teenage son Harrison discovered Kurt’s bunker, where he has preserved the woman he killed and put them in display cases. Kurt figured out that Dexter had uncovered his secret and attempted to skip town. While he was packing his bags, Dexter and Harrison showed up, with Dexter tranquilizing him and knocking him out. Kurt then wakes up tied to a table in his “trophy” room, where Dexter carries out his ritual and kills Kurt.

In the same episode, it was also discovered that Kurt had murdered another character involved in the story: Molly Park (Jamie Chung), the true-crime podcaster who came to Iron Lake to investigate the case of the missing women for an episode of her podcast, Merry F—ing Kill. While there, she got close with Police Chief Angela Bishop (Julia Jones), who Dexter is dating now. At one point, she had lunch with Kurt and went back to his cabin with him, the same cabin where he kept and killed his victims. Suspecting something was up, Dexter followed them and ended up saving Molly’s life.

Later, Molly and Angela had a heated exchange in the sheriff’s office, which ended with Molly leaving upset. It was presumed that she went back to Los Angeles. However, in Episode 9, while Dexter and Harrison were discovering Molly’s body in Kurt’s morbid “trophy” room, Angela was investigating the B&B room she’d stayed in while visiting Iron Lake.

As she looked the room over, she noticed that the room safe was closed and locked, which piqued her curiosity. Angela has the caretaker open the safe, and inside she found Molly’s podcasting equipment, something she would never have left behind if she actually left. The caretaker also explained that when Molly left, she did not check out in person, rather simply left a note on the bed. Fans can see how the story plays out when the Dexter: New Blood season finale airs next Sunday, Jan. 9.