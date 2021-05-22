'Dexter' Reboot Will Be Darker Than Original Series

✖

Years after the original series said goodbye, Dexter fans can finally get an idea of what to expect from the Showtime revival –– which star Jamie Chung says will be "darker" than the previous show. "The original series happened over 10 years ago. So there's certainly a different vibe of the way the actual show is shot in terms of the aesthetic," the actress reveals to PEOPLE. "I do think it's a little darker. It takes place in upstate New York and as we know from the last season, Dexter's hiding."

Chung joins the new cast as Molly, a famous true-crime podcaster from Los Angeles. "So it certainly carries on and you have a lot of fresh faces, but a lot of familiar ones. I think it will certainly satisfy everyone's appetite. Especially if you're a big Dexter fan." Clancy Brown, Oscar Wahlberg, Julia Jones, Michael Cyril Creighton, Jack Alcott, and Johnny Sequoyah are among the list of fresh faces on the revival. Michael C. Hall, as of now, remains the only actor from the original to star in the new installment.

The series –– which comes from showrunner Clyde Phillips –– was announced last October. Since the first show ended in 2013, there's been much anticipation for this continued story. So much so, Chung reveals that producers have had to keep updates under lock and key. "It's crazy because you have all the people who are stalking the sets and whatnot," Chung reveals. "But yeah, the production is being very diligent about hiding and whatnot."

Months after Showtime confirmed the upcoming show, Hall discussed why the current story felt like the right choice for an update. "I think in this case, the story that's being told is worth telling in a way that other proposals didn't, and I think enough time has passed where it's become intriguing in a way that it wasn't before," he said, before adding of the finale: "And let's be real: people found the way that show left things pretty unsatisfying, and there's always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling." The Dexter revival is scheduled for a fall 2021 premiere.