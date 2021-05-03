Major 'Dexter' Star Not Returning for Season 9

✖

Dexter is set to return this fall, with a new limited series that catches up with everyone's favorite TV serial killer roughly a decade after where he was at the end of the original series. However, one of the major stars of the show has now revealed that they will not be returning for the forthcoming Season 9. According to Dexter Daily, actor James Remar — who played Dexter's father — has revealed that he isn't coming back when the new series debuts.

"I will not be back as Harry Morgan on Dexter Season 9," he said in an online clip sent to a fan. "Thank you for saying that Harry is one of the best characters you've seen on a TV show. It's one of the best characters I've ever had the chance to play. Especially season one. They didn't ask any of the original cast back, so I don't know what they're doing... I really have no idea. It's too bad because all of us wanted to go back. But, you know, it's their show, so they're gonna do what they wanna do."

While Remar states that producers and Showtime "didn't ask any of the original cast back," this may actually not be entirely accurate. Recently, Jennifer Carpenter — who played Dexter's sister Debra Morgan — was spotted on the set of the new series. She shared a behind-the-scenes photo and captioned it, "Work is weird this year. Is there where I say something like- #setlife." She also included a couple of emojis in the caption.

The Dexter revival will pick up about a decade after the original series finale, which aired in 2013. Michael C. Hall’s Dexter Morgan — forensic specialist by day/serial killer by night (and also sometimes during the day) — is now living in Upstate New York, in the fictional small town of Iron Lake. In addition to Hall and Carpenter, the new season will also star Clancy Brown (Billions) as Dexter's primary rival Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake.

Other cast members include Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), Julia Jones (Goliath), and Alano Miller (Jane the Virgin). At this time, the Dexter revival does not have an announced premiere date. However, we do know that it will be sometimes this fall, and the show will be returning to its home network, Showtime.