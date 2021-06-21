'Dexter' Drops New Cryptic Teaser Featuring His Son

✖

A cryptic new Dexter teaser just dropped, featuring the serial killer's son Harrison, whom he left behind when fleeing the Sunshine State. In the clip, a photo of Dexter Morgan holding Harrison is seen being placed in a fire. It quickly becomes engulfed in flames and leads fans to wonder what might be teased here.

On the surface, it makes one curious about how much of Dexter's past will be trudged up in the new show. So far the indication has been that no other past Dexter characters, aside from Jennifer Carpenter's Deb Morgan, will appear in the series. If a long-lost father/son storyline creeps in, that would certainly be fascinating, considering the subject matter. It's also possible, however, this burning photo is an indication that the new Dexter season, more a series revival than a reboot, intends to leave much of his past where it lies.

Wanna know a secret? Daddy kills people. #Dexter pic.twitter.com/zdT5aqvmNI — Dexter on Showtime (@SHO_Dexter) June 20, 2021

The Dexter revival will pick up about a decade after the original series finale, which aired in 2013. Dexter is now living in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, which is located in Upstate New York. In addition to Hall, the new season will also star Jennifer Carpenter, who played Dexter's sister Debra in the show's original run.

New cast members this time around include Clancy Brown (Billions) as Dexter's primary rival Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake. Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), Julia Jones (Goliath), and Alano Miller (Jane the Virgin) will also star. Aside from Carpenter, it does not appear that any other former Dexter stars will be returning for the revival, as claimed by ex-Dexter actor James Remar.

Hall previously opened up about the forthcoming new season of Dexter and seemed to imply that more episodes could be approved in the future. Speaking to NME, Hall talked about the revival and was asked if this will mark the end of the franchise. "I’m reluctant to say ‘definitely’, you know? Let’s see," he replied. "What’s plain now is that there’s 10 new episodes."

Hall also offered some thoughts on how it has felt to step back into the role eight years after the original run ended. "I don’t really know what to expect, as I’ve never returned to a job after so much time. Having Dexter in a completely different context, we’ll see how that feels," he said. "It’s been interesting to figure out how to do that and I thought it was time to find out what the hell happened to him. The new season of Dexter does not currently have an announced premiere date but is expected to debut on Showtime this year.