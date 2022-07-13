'Dexter: New Blood' Gets Shut out of 2022 Emmy Awards Nominations

The 2022 Emmy Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday, and Dexter: New Blood fans noticed that the show was completely shut out. The hit Showtime series did not receive any nominations at all, which sparked some chatter among upset viewers. "A lot of great shows were nominated for [Emmys] but it's hard to care when [Dexter: New Blood] didn't receive a single nod," a fan tweeted. "It may have been divisive but the production value and performances from Michael, Jennifer, Jack, and Clancy deserve recognition without question."

"'H is for Hero' alone should have been the guarantee that it would be nominated," someone else offered, referring to the fourth episode of the limited series. "I frickin loved that reenactment with Dexter and Debra. Just ultimately fantastic and they were just a joy to watch the entire season. What a shame it won't get any recognition." Another Twitter user added, "Agreed. Disappointing but not surprising, when also Mandy Moore [This Is Us] and the Stranger Things kids were snubbed." A third frustrated fan commented, "I couldn't agree more. I expected quite a few nominations for the cast and crew."

I looked down the list of #EmmyNoms and it seemed like I kept seing the same 5-10 show names repeated over and over. There is so much great content out there, more shows are produced than ever before, it seems like there should be more shows represented. — StarbuckDK (@StarbuckDK) July 13, 2022

Dexter: New Blood picked up about a decade after the original series finale, which aired in 2013. Dexter is now living in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, which is located in Upstate New York. Both Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter reprised their roles as Dexter and his sister, Debra Morgan. New cast members this time around included Clancy Brown (Billions) as Dexter's primary rival Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake. Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), Julia Jones (Goliath), and Alano Miller (Jane the Virgin) will also star.

Another Dexter character who returned for New Blood, playing a crucial role in the story, was Dexter's son, Harrison. This time around, the now-teenage Harrison was portrayed by actor Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird). In the Dexter finale, Harrison left Florida with Hannah (Yvonne Strahovski), before Dexter faked his own death and went into hiding. It had been presumed that Harrison was living with her for the past decade.

In the season premiere of Dexter: New Blood, we find Dexter living in the fictional upstate New York town of Iron Lake, now going by Jim Lindsay and working at a sporting good store. Over the course of the first half of the episode, Dexter notices a hooded character sneaking around town, as well as the woods near his cabin home, but he never catches a good look at the person. One night, Dexter comes home to find a light on in his house and a shadowy figure moving around inside. He grabs a weapon and moves to confront the individual, only to discover that it's his son, Harrison. Showtime subscribers can watch all of eight seasons of Dexter, as well as the complete Dexter: New Blood series, via the Showtime Anytime app.