‘Dexter: New Blood’ Star Michael C. Hall Addresses ‘Bold’ Shocking Finale (Exclusive)

[Spoilers ahead for Dexter: New Blood] Audiences are still reeling over the shocking Dexter: New Blood finale that began streaming Sunday morning on the Showtime app, which saw our favorite titular character dying at the hands of his son Harrison (Jack Alcott) in Episode 10’s “Sins of the Father.” But as fans make sense of the events, series star Michael C. Hall told PopCulture.com months ago that Dexter Morgan’s death is something that could perhaps bring some closure to audiences.

While in conversation with PopCulture about his latest venture with avant-garde supergroup Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum in November, Hall spoke about Dexter: New Blood briefly. When asked if audiences would receive some comfort over the limited series’ finale airing Jan. 9 on Showtime, the New York resident most mischievously answered with a grin and his hands behind his back, “maybe.”

Admitting at the time how he didn’t want to spoil anything for fans, the multitalented performer recognized the fan upset over Season 8’s contentious finale, stating New Blood‘s conclusion “will bring” some closure — or at least he hopes. “We will end up doing something that’s a bit more definitive and bold and hopefully satisfying with people.” Hall went on to share how his band’s song, “Bombed Out Sites” was one that best fits his character. “It just calms him down, a little sort of trance,” he said of the melancholy track with lyrics like, “our resolution’s to remain” and “did you take the fall to save me from a more horrific fate?” (See the full interview on YouTube here.)

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times last week, Hall admitted that though some fans would have predicted it, a few will also be shocked by the events of Sunday night’s conclusion. “Some people will accept it; some people will reject it. I think it will be difficult for people to grapple with his fate given that he is someone that they have spent a lot of time with and have a lot of affection for — at least in some cases,” he said. “The way the season concludes is one that resonates with me. It feels justifiable. As upsetting as it may be, I hope audiences will appreciate the resonance of Dexter dying this way at the hands of his son.”

Further sharing how he knows “people moaned” about the ending that was “admittedly open-ended and without any sense of closure,” Hall grins while chatting with the Times, stating at best, “be careful what you wish for.”

In the episode “Sins of the Father,” Dexter is killed by his son Harrison (Alcott), who he had previously left with ex-girlfriend Hannah McKay (Yvonne Strahovski) during the series finale of Dexter in 2013. Realizing that Harrison is the only person he has ever truly loved, Dexter’s misdeeds have caught up with him nearly a decade later, and he decides to make it right for his son by persuading the teenager to end his life for him. After Harrison shoots his father in the woods, the emotional teen flees with the aid of Dexter’s ex-girlfriend, Chief Angela Bishop (Julia Jones).

The 57-minute episode not only brings a definitive end to Dexter’s vigilante campaign, but showrunner Clyde Phillips confirmed the end of Dexter Morgan despite audiences not seeing the character getting shot. As some fans have taken to social media with hopes Dexter isn’t dead or the finale has somehow sparked more to come after a monster season of spectacular ratings raking in an average of 7.6 million weekly total viewers, Phillips told Deadline, “Dexter is dead,” most respectfully. “I wouldn’t do that to the audience. It would be dishonest. Here, there is no question that this is the finale of Dexter. Dexter is dead.”

Dexter: New Blood airs its finale Sunday night on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET. For more on the Dexter franchise, Michael C. Hall and Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum, keep it locked to PopCulture.com for more.