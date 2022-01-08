‘Dexter: New Blood’ Finale Sneak Peek Photos Find Michael C. Hall’s Character’s Fate up in the Air

The new Dexter series finale premieres on Sunday, Jan. 9, and we have some sneak peek photos to guess at what’s coming. Dexter: New Blood has reached a crescendo over the last few weeks, backing the titular anti-hero into a corner that he does not seem capable of escaping. Fair warning: there are spoilers for Dexter: New Blood ahead.

The Dexter revival has thrilled fans of the original Showtime series while building a whole new life for Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) in the fictional town of Iron Lake, New York. Dexter has not only grappled with his “Dark Passenger” but with the thought that a similar presence resides within his estranged son, Harrison (Jack Alcott). In the penultimate episode last week, Dexter revealed his truth to Harrison, and the two seemed to bond over it.

Now, fans are eager to see how everything works out in Iron Lake, and whether there is any way for Dexter to salvage the life he has made for himself there. It seems like any trust remaining between him and Angela (Julia Jones) must be gone, but there’s no telling just yet. Some suspect Dexter will return to Miami in the end, and many are interested in how the series will resolve his relationship with Harrison.

The series finale of Dexter: New Blood premieres at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime on Sunday, Jan. 9. Here’s a look at the latest sneak peek images from the episode.

Remote

A pervasive theme of this season has been the cold, isolating feel of the remote wilderness where it is set. It is a stark contrast from the tropical setting of the original series, yet both Dexter and Harrison seem at home here.

Confrontation

In spite of their recent heart-to-heart, things are tense between Dexter and Harrison now that the truth is out between them. Harrison’s enthusiasm for Dexter’s “code” does not seem to make his father feel at ease.

Harrison

While the series is still named after Dexter, in many ways this new final season revolves around Harrison more directly.

An Act

Dexter is now navigating his life in Iron Lake with the same tangled web of lies he needed to keep himself free in Miami. This episode will surely force him to confront his lies with Angela. Meanwhile, Harrison is learning the art of lying from the best – for better or worse.

Angela

Of course, the series is grounded by Dexter’s new love interest, Angela, who finds herself in the most shocking situation out of anyone in this upcoming finale.

Suspect

Thanks to Kurt’s posthumous letter to Angela, Dexter will face some serious suspicion in this week’s episode. Some fans expect the show to end with him going to prison once and for all.

Next Generation

Finally, the series needs to find a satisfying ending for Harrison, including his equilibrium with people around him, like Audrey (Johnny Sequoyah). The Dexter: New Blood finale airs on Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.