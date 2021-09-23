Debra Messing Isn’t Happy With ‘SNL’ for Having Kim Kardashian as Host Next Season

If you were taken aback by the news that Kim Kardashian is hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live this upcoming season, you’re not alone. Debra Messing questioned the decision quite publicly on social media after the sketch comedy show announced part of its lineup for Season 47.

“Why Kim Kardashian?” The Will & Grace star, 53, asked on Twitter. “I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?” Her tweet garnered plenty of reactions, with many people agreeing with her and with others arguing that Kardashian is relevant enough to host.

https://twitter.com/DebraMessing/status/1440769495094624256?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Kardashian, 40, has been promoting the recent launch of a new SKIMS campaign and working on rebranding her beauty line. Her famous family also has a new Hulu show coming up after Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Though the official premiere date hasn’t yet been announced for the new Hulu show, Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner previously said it would be hitting the string service in 2021.

When the big SNL news was announced on Wednesday, Kardashian expressed some major excitement on social media, tweeting, “OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL I’m hosting SNL!!!!!!” Kardashian will host the Saturday, Oct. 9 episode, which will also see Halsey as the musical guest. Other episodes this season will see hosts Owen Wilson, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis — all first-time hosts like Kardashian.

The week before Kardashian’s episode, Wilson will host on Oct. 2 with musical guest Kacey Musgraves. The week after Kardashian’s hosting gig, Malek and Young Thug will lead the show on Oct. 16, and Sudeikis and Brandi Carlile will take the stage on Oct. 23.

Sudeikis, who has been enjoying a career-defining run on Ted Lasso, opened up to GQ in August about his start on SNL. “I didn’t want to work on SNL,” Sudeikis admitted. “At a certain point in your comedy journey, you have to look at it as like McDonald’s. You have to be like: ‘No. Never.’”He would eventually change his tune. “It was like having a crush on the prettiest girl at school and being like, ‘She seems like a jerk.’ And it’s like, ‘Oh, really? ‘Cause she said she liked you.’ ‘She what?!’”