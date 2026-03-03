‘Deadliest Catch’ Star’s Death Now Under Investigation: Latest on Todd Meadows’ Death

The U.S. Coast Guard is now investigating the death of Deadliest Catch star Todd Meadows, TMZ reports. He died at sea last week.

Meadows was a 25-year-old deckhand. He died while fishing off the coast of Alaska.

FOX News reports Captain Rick Shelford called Meadows’ death the “most tragic day in the history” of his boat, the Aleutian Lady, in a statement shared on social media. “Todd was the newest member of our crew, he quickly became family,” Shelford wrote online. “His love for fishing and his strong work ethic earned everyone’s respect right away.” “His smile was contagious, and the sound of his laughter coming up the wheelhouse stairs or over the deck hailer is something we will carry with us always.”

A Coast Guard rep tells TMZ: “On February 25, 2026, at 5:05 PM local Alaska time, Coast Guard watchstanders at the Arctic District command center in Juneau received notification from the fishing vessel Aleutian Lady, reporting that a crew member by the name of Todd Meadows fell overboard approximately 170 miles north of Dutch Harbor. He was recovered unresponsive by the crew approximately ten minutes later. First aid and attempts to resuscitate were unsuccessful, and the crew transported the deceased to Dutch Harbor. The Coast Guard is currently investigating this situation. As the nation’s leading marine safety organization, the Coast Guard investigates marine casualties and accidents to uncover their causes and initiate necessary corrective actions.”

An autopsy report was completed on Feb. 27. Filming on Deadliest Catch was ongoing. It’s unclear if his death was captured on video.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Discovery Channel, which airs the show, told TMZ: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Todd Meadows. This is a devastating loss, and our hearts are with his loved ones, his crewmates, and the entire fishing community during this incredibly difficult time.”

Meadows is survived by his three sons. A GoFundMe has been started on behalf of his boys.