Jordana Brewster Joins New Prime Video Drama ‘Bishop’

Jordana Brewster has landed a new role.

Deadline reports that the Fast & Furious star has been cast in Prime Video’s upcoming thriller drama series Bishop.

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Brewster will lead opposite Joel Kinnaman, John Malkovich, and Jennifer Jason Leigh, portraying Kat Claiborne, a seasoned inspector at the San Francisco Police Department. The series comes from co-creators Little Marvin and Tony Slatzman, Vertigo, and Amazon MGM Studios. Little Marvin, who is in an overall deal at Amazon MGM Studios, serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Saltzman, Roy Lee, and Vertigo’s Miri Yoon.

(Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium)

Bishop follows brilliant and battle-scarred homicide detective Bishop Graves (Kinnaman), who will “put all of his skills to the test in the hunt for an elusive killer targeting San Francisco’s moneyed class. As this increasingly audacious killer develops a devoted following among the city’s powerless, Bishop becomes convinced these murders connect back to SF’s most powerful man, his own father, Lincoln Graves (Malkovich).”

Brewster is best known for her role as Mia Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise, and will be reprising the role for the final installment, Fast Forever, releasing in 2028. She also starred in the soap opera As the World Turns as Nikki Munson from 1985 to 2001, and can most recently be seen in an episode of Elsbeth and the 2025 slasher dark comedy Heart Eyes. Additional credits include Cellar Door, Neon, Who Invited Charlie?, On Our Way, Hooking Up, Magnum P.I., Secrets and Lies, and American Crime Story.

(Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Bishop marks Brewster’s first main television role since starring in the short-lived Netflix comedy Neon in 2023. The series, also starring Tyler Dean Flores, Emma Ferreira, Jordan Mendoza, and Courtney Taylor, followed a trio of friends that move to Miami to pursue a reggaeton career. Brewster portrayed Gina, a wealthy investor. Daddy Yankee, Scooter Braun, Ken-Y, Jon Z, Villano Antillano, and Jota Rosa appeared as themselves.

Additional information on Bishop has not been shared, but with casting continuing, it shouldn’t be long until more details are released, including who else could be joining this star-studded cast. It’s unknown when production is set to begin, but the show seems to be moving along, so it might not be too much longer. There is going to be a lot to look forward to when Bishop premieres on Prime Video, and the wait will be worth it.