Daytime Emmys Apologize Over Glaring Omission From In Memoriam Segment

✖

The Daytime Emmys included a glaring error in its "In Memoriam" segment. According to Deadline, the awards ceremony misidentified The Young and the Restless actor Marguerite Ray. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences subsequently issued a statement in which they apologized for the oversight.

During the In Memoriam segment, the Daytime Emmys misidentified Ray by placing her name next to a photo of another Young and the Restless star, Veronica Redd. Ray died in November 2020 at age 89. She starred on The Young and the Restless starting in 1990, appearing in a number of episodes over the years. Ray played Mamie Johnson, who was the first regular African-American character on the soap opera. As for Redd, the actor whose picture was shown alongside Ray's name, is still alive.

During last night’s #DaytimeEmmys telecast, the In Memoriam segment included an incorrect picture in our remembrance of the late Y&R actress Marguerite Ray. (1/3) — Daytime Emmys (@DaytimeEmmys) June 26, 2021

“We deeply regret this error and intend to re-edit the sequence for subsequent digital releases once a replacement image can be appropriately licensed,” a spokesperson wrote via the official Twitter account for the Daytime Emmys. “We sincerely apologize to the Ray family — as well as to Veronica Redd, whose image was inadvertently used instead. Each of these Daytime icons deserved better from our Academy.”

The Daytime Emmys aired on Friday night. If you managed to catch the ceremony for yourself, you would know that the event paid tribute to the late Alex Trebek. The Jeopardy! icon won the award for outstanding game show host. His children, Emily Trebek and Matt Trebek, accepted the award on his behalf. Emily and Matt appeared virtually from the set of Jeopardy! to deliver some remarks in honor of their father. Matt said, "We're so honored to accept this award on behalf of our dad. For as long as we could remember he was honored to be a part of Jeopardy! [and] to work on a show that was based on knowledge, risk, and that challenged people how to think. He loved every bit of it."

Emily then added that their father truly enjoyed working alongside the Jeopardy! family for so many years. She explained, "Over the past 37 years the show became his second family," Emily said. "He was always excited to go to work, even during his battle with cancer. He was so fortunate that he was able to do what he loved and we know he not once took it for granted." Trebek's daughter ended by saying, "So on behalf of our family, we thank you so much."