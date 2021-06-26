'Jeopardy!': Alex Trebek's Children Accept Posthumous Emmy Award in Emotional Moment

✖

The Daytime Emmy Awards took place on Friday, and there wasn't a dry eye in the house when Alex Trebek's children accepted his award for outstanding game show host for Jeopardy!. His kids, Matt Trebek and Emily Trebek, whom he shared with his wife, Jean Currivan Trebek, accepted the award during the course of the ceremony, per PEOPLE. Naturally, their statements about their late father may leave you a bit emotional.

Matt and Emily appeared virtually from the set of Jeopardy! to deliver their remarks and accept the award on their father's behalf. Matt began by saying, "We're so honored to accept this award on behalf of our dad. For as long as we could remember he was honored to be a part of Jeopardy! [and] to work on a show that was based on knowledge, risk, and that challenged people how to think. He loved every bit of it." Emily then took over as she reflected on her father's work on the set of Jeopardy!.

Alex Trebek’s kids, Emily and Matt, accepted the award for Outstanding Game Show Host on his behalf. Thank you, @DaytimeEmmys! pic.twitter.com/Ji6ipUsNs9 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) June 26, 2021

"Over the past 37 years the show became his second family," Emily said. "He was always excited to go to work, even during his battle with cancer. He was so fortunate that he was able to do what he loved and we know he not once took it for granted." Trebek's daughter concluded by saying, "So on behalf of our family, we thank you so much." In addition to being a father to Matt and Emily, Trebek was also survived by his daughter, Nicky Trebek, whom he shared with his ex-wife, Elaine Trebek Kares. Nicky worked alongside her father on the set of Jeopardy!.

Trebek died in November 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. At the time, Jeopardy! released a statement about the news, which included a message from Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tony Vinciquerra. It read, "For 37 amazing years, Alex was the comforting voice, that moment of escape and entertainment at the end of a long, hard day for millions of people around the world. He was the heart and soul of Jeopardy! and he will be deeply missed by everyone who made him part of their lives. Our hearts go out to Jean, Matthew, Emily and Nicky."

The host first opened up about his diagnosis in March 2019, telling fans that he was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Throughout his battle with the illness, he continued to host the quiz show program. His final episodes on the show aired this past January. Since then, there have been a number of guest hosts who have hosted the program in his absence, including Ken Jennings, Katie Couric, and Aaron Rodgers.