Daytime Emmys 2019: How to Watch, What Time and Live Stream Details

The 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards are on Sunday, May 5th and there are many ways to tune in for the show.

The Daytime Emmys start at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 5, marking the biggest awards ceremony for daytime TV of the year. The organizers have made it easier than ever for fans to watch, with the show streaming on multiple online platforms.

First, the Daytime Emmys will be accessible on Facebook Live on Sunday night.

The livestream will also be playing on YouTube on the official Daytime Emmys channel. Both of these platforms have apps available for devices like Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV, so fans can get the event live on the biggest screen in their house. However, the livestream can also be accessed on computers or mobile devices running iOS or Android systems.

Finally, the Daytime Emmys livestream is being overseen by KNEKT TV, so fans can access it directly through them as well. KNEKT TV will stream the show on its own website, and on its apps available on all of the devices listed above. KNEKT has become a staple in live-streaming award shows, having worked with the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences on the Emmys before.

However fans tune in, the award show is stacked this year. Last weekend, many of the most lauded actresses in daytime TV gathered for a “Leading Ladies’ Luncheon” ahead of the big ceremony on Sunday. The group included nominees for best leading actress, like Bold and the Beautiful‘s Heather Tom (Katie Logan) and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy Forrester), Days of our Lives‘ Marci Miller (Abigail DiMera), General Hospital‘s Maura West (Ava Jerome) and Laura Wright (Carly Corinthos).

Also in attendance were best supporting actress nominees General Hospital‘s Vernee Watson (Stella Henry) and Young and the Restless‘ Beth Maitland (Traci Abbott). The luncheon went a long way in promoting the award show, which also honors daytime talk show hosts and others in the industry.

This year, for example, Judy Sheindlin is expected to receive a lifetime achievement award for her long years on Judge Judy. Jacques Pepin, host of numerous cooking shows over the years, will receive the award as well.

The 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards are live at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 5 on various streaming platforms.