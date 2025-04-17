4 Stars Who Were on ‘The Office’ and We Never Realized It

The Office is one of the most iconic TV shows of all time, launching the careers of major stars like Steve Carell and John Krasinski. But some of the biggest stars that can be seen on the NBC comedy weren’t exactly household names when they made their Dunder Mifflin debut.

If you’re anything like us, you’ve rewatched the beloved workplace comedy numerous times, but did you catch these celebrity guest stars? Read on for some of the more subtle cameos you may have missed.

1. Amy Adams

Before Amy Adams became a household name with hits like Enchanted and Arrival, the award-winning actress played Jim’s girlfriend Katy on Seasons 1 and 2.

Katy caused a stir when she came to Dunder Mifflin to sell purses in the Season 1 episode “Hot Girl,” and she appeared a total of three episodes before she and Jim inevitably broke up in Season 2’s “Booze Cruise.”

2. Ken Jeong

Before his breakout performance in The Hangover, Ken Jeong made a brief appearance in the Season 2 episode “Email Surveillance” as Michael’s beleaguered improv partner.

3. Evan Peters

Just a year before Evan Peters’ American Horror Story success, he played Michael’s annoying nephew Luke, who infuriates the office with his incompetence, on the Season 7 episode “Nepotism.”

4. Melissa Rauch

Melissa Rauch had already made her debut as Bernadette on The Big Bang Theory when she made her brief appearance on The Office in Season 6, but her cameo was so quick, it may have escaped even the most eagle-eyed viewer.

Rauch guest-starred as new mom Cathy in “Delivery: Part 2,” briefly appearing as Pam accidentally breastfeeds Cathy’s baby at the hospital instead of her own daughter Cece.

