‘Price Is Right’ Contestant Nearly Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Joining Drew Carey on Stage

A The Price Is Right contestant narrowly avoided a wardrobe malfunction while joining the famous game show’s host, Drew Carey, on stage.

During the Apr. 7 episode of the show, Christianne, a contestant from Fayetteville, Arkansas, made her way to the game show’s stage after placing the winning bid on a bonfire pit.

After she was announced the winner, Christianne excitedly ran up on the stage, but was holding up her red-and-white checkered strapless dress to avoid it falling down. She ended up covering her name tag, which was attached to her leather jacket, making it difficult for Drew to see her name.

“I can’t see your name,” Carey told her. “What’s your name?”

After she shared her name, Carey revealed the contestant was going to play “Do the Math.” She jumped up and down again while holding on to the top of her dress.

During the spin-the-wheel portion of the show, Christianne was able to keep her dress from falling down without having to hold it up. As the wheel was spinning, she gave a shout-out to her family and those she admires the most.

“My mom and dad and Tracy and Zoey Rodriguez because they got me here,” she said. “And also Toby Keith and Tana Mongeau.”

She did not reveal why she gave a shout-out to Keith, who died in 2024, or the internet influencer.