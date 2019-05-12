Did ‘Days of Our Lives’ Just Kill off Holly Jonas?

Days of Our Lives just made it appear that one of its youngest characters burned up in a fiery crash, but there may be more to the story.

Spoilers ahead for recent and future episodes of Days of Our Lives.

Holly Jonas (Harlow and Scarlett Mallory) has been in the epicenter of some recent drama on the NBC soap opera, and the past week put her in peril. She was recently kidnapped, sending characters frantically trying to figure out what happened to her. Now, as Soap Dirt recaps, she seemed to die in a car crash.

Holly was in a van that became involved in a car chase and eventually zoomed off an embankment before exploding.

The implication is that Holly is inside the van as it becomes engulfed in flames, but it is not 100 percent certain.

Leave it to Stefan to bring up the most important question – how can they know for sure the body is Holly. #DAYS — Prevuze (@Prevuze) May 8, 2019

Why aren’t the Salem PD doing DNA testing on the 2 bodies to confirm it was Holly! #days 🤔 — Andrea (@leoan03) May 8, 2019

From there, news gets out that Holly was presumed to be a body found in the van wreckage, but not everyone buys it. Some characters (and viewers) think the body should be DNA tested for confirmation.

However, some characters take this death at face value and mourn the loss. This led to some gut-wrenching reactions that were praised by viewers at home, even from those who think Holly is still alive.

Damn, Ari and Greg are doing great with this stuff. I know Holly’s not dead and I’m still gutted by their reactions. #Days — Diane Leigh 🌻 (@dianeleigh007) May 9, 2019

No way can Carlivati kill Holly..if he does Im done with Days…:( pic.twitter.com/pgP2K7bKoE — Jill Torey (@ToreyJill) May 5, 2019

In their report, Soap Dirt also goes into some huge leaks for the storyline that indicates that there is more than what meets the eye in Holly’s death.

Apparently, the accident was a ruse meant to trick the entire town of Salem, Illinois. Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) and an unknown second party are believed to be behind the nefarious action, with Ted Laurent (Gilles Marini) also in on the scam.

This will apparently leave to some fallout the shakes up the lives of Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), much to the villains’ pleasures.

Day of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.

