‘Days of Our Lives’ Alum Nathan Owens Opens up About ‘Mysterious’ Role on ‘Young and the Restless’

Nathan Owens is going from Days of Our Lives to The Young and the Restless, and the actor opened up about his mysterious new role. Owen took over as Cameron Davis in 2012 until 2013, replacing Schyler Yancey, who played the role from 2010 to 2012. He’s remained busy throughout the years and is set to return to the soap opera world with his new role on Young and the Restless beginning Jan. 8.

He admitted to TV Insider he was “a bit nervous” when it came to going back to the genre. “I know the speed at which the soaps move, so the preparation is key. I remember that being one of the issues I had when I was on Days, it being the first acting job I ever got. I was so green; I didn’t really know how to operate in that space and I kind of drowned a little bit because it was a bit difficult at that time. But I’ve seen a lot since then, so now I know the preparation that it takes.”

While Owens couldn’t say too much about the new character, he shared that he “plays a delicate role in this scenario, and he’s a very mysterious guy.” Owens continued, “He holds his cards close to the vest, and he keeps things tight. I like diving into the mysterious world my character has. I very much enjoy this character and the depth that he can bring to the show.”

It’s unknown how long Nathan Owens will be on Young and the Restless for, but it sounds like it will be a pretty interesting storyline that is sure to have an impact on the long-running soap for at least a while. It will also be fun for soap opera fans to see Owens back in the genre, no matter how long it is. He may no longer be Cameron Davis, but it’s clear that this new mysterious character will surely be one to look out for.

Fans won’t have to wait long as Owens makes his highly-anticipated debut on The Young and the Restless today. There will be a lot to look forward to and with it being The Young and the Restless, it is unpredictable as to what will happen. But that’s what makes it exciting.