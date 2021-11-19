Grammy-nominated jazz musician Dave Frishberg, best known to audiences for his work on the classic Schoolhouse Rock! musical educational series has died at 88. His wife, April Magnusson, confirmed the sad news with the New York Times, adding he passed Wednesday in Portland, Oregon.

Frishberg moved to Los Angeles in 1971 to work with NBC on The Funny Side, a variety show starring Gene Kelly that lasted for nine episodes. He also was a prolific songwriter, with his first published song dropping in 1962.

The musician’s most visible work came on ABC’s long-running Saturday morning education cartoon Schoolhouse Rock!, making a major impact with his first piece for the show, “I’m Just a Bill.” He would deliver more memorable tunes throughout the 1970s, including a pair of Grammy-nominated albums in 1985 and 1987 respectively.

His other memorable Schoolhouse Rock! songs include “Walkin’ on Wall Street,” explaining the ins and outs of the financial district with how the stock market works, and “$7.50 Once a Week” about the joys of budgeting.

He also has the dubious of honor of winning the Golden Raspberry award for Worst Original Song in 1981, landing the famous pre-Oscar statue due to his lyrics for “Baby Talk” from the Burt Reynolds’ film Paternity.

Frishberg’s wife had created a GoFundMe for her husband after his health began to fail in preceding years. Supporters donated a total of $63,413 before his passing, with Magnusson updating people on the sad development.

“We are so grateful for your kindness, support, well-wishing and encouragement. With your help, Dave was able to get the support and care he needed. We are saddened to report that Dave passed away today, after battling illness for several years,” she wrote with the campaign. She also added that people still looking to donate can give to the Musicares organization and their mission of giving musicians “a safety net of critical assistance” when in need.