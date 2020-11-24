Dane Cook Says He's in Talks to Guest Host 'Jeopardy!': 'I Would Love to Honor Alex Trebek in That Fashion'

✖

Comedian Dane Cook has revealed that he may be in talks to guest host an episode of Jeopardy!, following the death of Alex Trebek. In a tweet, Cook stated that his team had been in touch with producers of the iconic game show, and that there is a possibility he may serve as a guest host for at least one episode. The comic-turned-actor went on to say that, if officially offered the opportunity, he "would love to honor" Trebek "in that fashion."

Trebek died on Nov. 8, after a battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He filmed his final episode at the end of October which is scheduled to air in early January. In the wake of Trebek's death, Jeopardy! producers have announced that they will bring in a selection of guest hosts, presumably until a permanent host can be found. While Cook's guest host spot is still technically unconfirmed, we do know that fan-favorite Jeopardy! contestant Ken Jennings will be guest-hosting a series of episodes starting the week of January 11th, 2021.

I got a call from my team today about guest hosting an episode of @Jeopardy and would I be interested in that if they can put something together. I could barely spit out, “WHAT IS.. YES?” quick enough. I hope this can happen. I would love to honor Alex Trebek in that fashion! — DC (@DaneCook) November 23, 2020

Cook has a bit of a past with Jeopardy!, as the comic was once a part of a clue in a 2018 episode of the show. In real life, Cook's brother, who was his manager, embezzled millions of dollars from his business, and this came on the show as a clue. Shortly after the episode aired, Cook tweeted out a funny and self-deprecating video of him watching it, proving that he was a good sport about the whole thing.

Alex Trebek allowed me to laugh in the face of humiliation. The lowest moment in my career was this theft I endured but Alex & @Jeopardy changed all that. My fav quiz show was also my best therapy session and because of it I made comedy out of tragedy. #gratful https://t.co/E9gc5B2Crb — DC (@DaneCook) November 8, 2020

He re-shared the video on the day Trebek died, and also memorialized the late host in a separate heartfelt post. "I’m heartbroken today hearing that Alex Trebek has died. My love of words was expanded watching [Jeopardy!], hearing him enunciate," Cook wrote. "I rarely missed an episode and felt like I 'made it' in the industry hearing my name spoken by Alex as one of the questions. You will be truly missed."