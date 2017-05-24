‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 24 Winner Revealed

What a feisty, fabulous Fusion! 🔥 Amazing job, #TeamShadSquad. #DWTS #Finale A post shared by Dancing with the Stars (@dancingabc) on May 23, 2017 at 7:46pm PDT

Warning spoilers ahead:

Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater are bringing home the mirror ball trophy!

Dancing With the Stars unveiled its season 24 winner on Tuesday night and we couldn’t be more excited for the couple! Even though it came as a complete shock to the crowd and we guarantee every the viewer at home, they are still very deserving of the award.

David Ross and Lindsay Arnold came in second with Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy finishing in third place.

The big reveal come after a two-night live finale that began on Monday, which featured the finalists performing their redemption and freestyles dances.

Through countless professional performances and the return of our favorite contestants this season, the finale has been nothing short of perfection.

Hailee Steinfeld, One Republic and Lady Antebellum delivered killer performances. But what really stole the show tonight were the final three contestants’ last performances.

If you can’t get enough of this season and particularly Rashad Jennings, check out the cast on the DWTS tour this summer.

Congratulations to Rashad and Emma!

