‘Dancing With the Stars’ Recruits Pitbull and Ne-Yo for Season Finale

Mr. Worldwide, along with fellow singer Ne-Yo, are set to make a pit stop in Los Angeles for Dancing with the Stars‘ finale celebration on Nov. 25. According to Entertainment Tonight, Pitbull and Ne-Yo will perform on the dance competition shortly before the Season 28 winners are officially announced.

As ET noted, this news comes about a month after the pair performed together at the 2019 Latin American Music Awards. At the time, Ne-Yo confessed to the publication that he was a little “nervous” to sing in Spanish at the event. “I’m going to be honest, it feels incredible [to be here]. The energy is electric! I’m a little nervous,” he said. “This will be my first time singing in Spanish, period, and then on top of that, singing in Spanish on TV, so yeah, butterflies a little bit… but I’m going to be all right.”

Ne-Yo continued to say that he’d definitely be able to make it through the performance since he had Pitbull by his side. “If I’m going to do it, Mr. 305 is the person to do it with,” he added. “Absolutely.” As of right now, it’s unclear what Ne-Yo and Pitbull will be performing during the finale. Although, if their Latin American Music Awards performance is any indication, DWTS fans will be treated to a rousing rendition of “Me Quedaré Contigo.”

The Dancing with the Stars finale is set to be full of fun dance moments and dynamic performances. Prior to the finale, the final five couples — Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten, Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber, James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater, Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson, and Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko — will compete on the Nov. 18 episode to see who will earn their way into one of those final four spots.

The Semi-Finals will see all five couples performing two dance routines. According to PEOPLE, Alaina and Savchenko will be mentored by Len Goodman as they take on another paso doble. They will then try their hand at a Viennese waltz. Goodman will also mentor Brooke and Farber as they redo a Viennese waltz, which will be followed by a Charleston routine.

Goodman will mentor his third couple, Van Der Beek and Slater, as they do another cha cha, followed by a foxtrot. Carrie Ann Inaba is set to mentor Brown and Bersten while they try their hand at the rumba again. The couple will then perform a contemporary dance. Finally, Mitchell and Carson will be mentored by Bruno Tonioli during their redemption tango. Like Brown and Bersten, they’ll follow up their first dance with a contemporary routine.

Who will end up dancing their way to that exciting finale with Ne-Yo, Pitbull, and countless others? Fans will just have to tune in to find out.