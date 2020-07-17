✖

After fans learned of the shocking firings of Dancing with the Stars hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, viewers can't help but wonder if the judges are next. However, while Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli have spoken out about the sudden move, Inaba has assured fans that as of now, the plan is for Inaba, Tonioli and Len Goodman to return. "As of now, that is the plan [to come back]. I just want everybody to know, Len, Bruno and I — that is the plan that we're coming back," she told the co-hosts on The Talk that's set to air July 21, according to TV Line.

"They're going to make the official announcement in a few weeks," she continued. "They're just going to keep letting us know all the details. I don't want people to worry. It seems like everything is OK." Recently, Inaba confessed that she actually "cried" after learning what happened to Bergeron — who hosted the show since its inception — and Andrews. "I feel like it was just such sudden news," she told The Talk. "My heart breaks for Tom and Erin. I cried when I heard the news, as well as, I think a lot of our fans did."

Bergeron made the announcement before the network could when he took to Twitter on Monday saying he had received a phone call that he would not be returning to the popular dance competition. "Just informed [Dancing with the Stars] will be continuing without me," he said on Monday evening. "It's been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"

It didn't take long for ABC to announce that Tyra Banks would be taking the place of both Bergeron and Andrews. After the announcement, Banks made a statement of her own to share her excitement for being the next host in line, but did pay her respects to Bergeron. After the news was announced, fans were under the impression that Banks would be the first Black host, however, Inaba corrected viewers.

"People have been saying that Tyra is the first Black host of Dancing with the Stars, and I just want to clarify, because Season 1 we had Lisa Canning [who co-hosted with Bergeron]," she explained. "Also, I don't think that's how we should be labeling [Banks]. She's our new host. Period. It has nothing to do with the color of her skin. I think it has to do with all that Tyra Banks is, all the energy she has. She's a visionary. She's a strong, powerful woman."