‘CSI: Vegas’ Cast Member Not Returning for Season 2

When CSI: Vegas returns for its second season, none of the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation stars will headline the show. Jorja Fox conformed on Twitter Tuesday she will not be returning as Sara Sidle once again. Her decision came after CBS announced William Petersen will not be back as Gil Grissom on Season 2.

“Hey, all you CSI fans! After much deliberating, I have decided not to ‘Sidle up’ for CSI: Vegas. For me, CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times,” Fox tweeted. She decided that Sara should not continue to appear on the show without Grissom. The two characters reunited in the original CSI series finale and they returned together in CSI: Vegas.

https://twitter.com/JorjaFoxofficia/status/1486014897947385857?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“And the story that love, even in the darkest of places and times, can expand and grow roots and endure. I personally just can’t split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom… So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together,” Fox continued. “Thanks for watching everyone!!!!! Keep tuning in! I know I will. CSI: VEGAS has an incredible team and it should be an amazing show!”

Although fans were disappointed to hear Fox is leaving, many understood her decision. “Sara will always be a favorite character of mine. You have done an excellent job. Big thanks to YOU and BILLY for giving Grissom and Sara a well-deserved closure this season of [CSI: Vegas],” one fan tweeted. “I completely understand your view on not splitting them up again. Respect for that.”

Petersen’s decision to leave CSI: Vegas after one season in December was not a complete surprise since he was only signed for one season. However, Fox’s contract would have allowed her to come back and producers hoped she would, Deadline reports. With both Fox and Petersen gone, CSI: Vegas will have to continue without any on-screen links to the original series. Petersen remains an executive producer on the show.

The CSI: Vegas cast includes Matt Lauria as CSI Josh Folsom, Mandeep Dhillon as CSI Allie Rajan, Mel Rodriguez as medical examiner Hugo Ramirez, and Paula Newsome as Max Ruby, the head of the Las Vegas Crime Lab. The new team worked with Grissom and Sidle to investigate a case linked to David Hodges (Wallace Langham), one of the original CSI characters. CSI: Vegas was developed by Jason Tracey and includes original CSI creator Anthony E. Zuiker as an executive producer. The show is produced by CBS Studios, Jerry Bruckheimer Television, and Trace Pictures. The entire 10-episode first season is available to stream on Paramount+.