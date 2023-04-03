'CSI' Leaving Hulu This Week

Fans of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation will soon need to find somewhere else to binge their favorite show. Hulu currently boasts all 15 seasons of the long-running CBS drama, including the two-hour series finale, "Immortality, Part 1" and "Immortality, Part 2," but that is soon about to change when CSI departs Hulu on Friday, April 7.

The series' departure was not included on Hulu's list of titles leaving this month, which shows no series or films departing the streaming service until Thursday, April 13 when Ridley Scott's 2021 historical action drama The Last Duel is set to depart. It will be followed by the exits of 2012's Venus and Serena on April 14, Annabelle: Creation on April 19, and The Green Mile, Lee Daniels' The Butler, Perks of Being a Wall Flower, and Water for Elephants on April 30, among many others. While CSI: Crime Scene Investigation was not on that list, the placeholder for the show in Hulu's streaming library now includes an expiration tag reading, "exp. Fri," meaning Hulu subscribers now only have a handful of days left to watch the series on the platform.

'CSI: Crime Scene Investigation' is currently set to expire April 7 from Hulu.



No words whether if it would be renewed, if it’ll move to Paramount+ (which only streams seasons 1, 2 and 15) or if they’ll share the rights.



Hulu bought exclusive rights to the show back in 2015. pic.twitter.com/BMAW99YTJ1 — What’s on Paramount+ (@whatsonpplus) March 25, 2023

At this time, it is unclear what will happen to CSI once it is removed from Hulu, which bought exclusive rights to the series back in 2015. Given that CSI is a CBS show and more and more network shows have been migrating to their network's respective streaming service, it seems likely that CSI could wind up on Paramount+. That streamer currently only boasts three seasons of the series – Seasons 1, 2, and 15. However, Paramount+ is also home to seasons of CSI: Miami, CSI: NY, and CSI: Vegas. CSI: Crime Scene Investigation was not included on Paramount+'s incoming April 2023 content list, though, meaning the show's streaming fate currently remains in limbo.

Amid news that CSI is set to leave Hulu, many fans of the series have aired their upset. On Reddit, one person wrote of the series, "it's my comfort show. It's the only thing I've watched forwards and backwards over & over and it's leaving Hulu and I don't know what to do. I paid for Hulu to watch this." Somebody else commented that they were "equally disappointed with the expiration date," with another fan adding, "I'm also very sad to hear the news, I love that show so much and I love binge watching it."

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation was created by Anthony Zuiker and ran on CBS for a total of 15 seasons from October 6, 2000, to September 27, 2015. The procedural forensics crime drama follows a dedicated group of forensic investigators at the Las Vegas Crime Lab as they work to solve Sin City's crimes. It stars William Petersen, Marg Helgenberger, Gary Dourdan, George Eads, Jorja Fox, Ted Danson, Laurence Fishburne, Elisabeth Shue, and Paul Guilfoyle.