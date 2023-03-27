Everything Coming to Hulu in April 2023
Hulu has dozens of original movies and shows coming to the streaming platform in April, promising to keep subscribers entertained throughout the month. Following on the heels of March, a month that brought with it everything from Nick Kroll's History of the World, Part II to the musical-comedy Up Here, Hulu will add both Shrek and Shrek 2, Sony's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, and the new season of Dave. April will also see New Girl moving from Netflix to Hulu.
The new month will also prove to be a big one for Hulu originals, the streamer set to drop new projects including Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, The Good Mothers, The Pope: Answers, Am I Being Unreasonable?, Algiers, America, and Quasi. April will also bring with it the Kathryn Hahn-starring series Tiny Beautiful Things and the streamer's adaptation of Alexis Schaitkin novel Saint X. Set to premiere with three episodes on April 26, the series is told through multiple timelines as it explores a young woman's mysterious death during a family vacation. Saint X stars Alycia Debnam-Carey, Josh Bonzie, West Duchovny, Jayden Elijah, Bre Francis, Kenlee Anaya Townsend, Betsy Brandt, and Michael Park.
Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $7.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu's ad-free tier priced at $14.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in April 2023.
April 1 - April 5
April 1
Adam (2009)
American Psycho (2000)
Baby Mama (2008)
Bachelorette (2012)
Because Of Winn-Dixie (2005)
Bend It Like Beckham (2003)
Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
Big Daddy (1999)
Blackthorn (2011)
Body At Brighton Rock (2019)
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (2009)
Boys On The Side (1995)
Breakin' All The Rules (2004)
Bridesmaids (2011)
Brooklyn's Finest (2010)
The Brothers (2001)
CHiPS (2017)
Copycat (1995)
Courage Under Fire (1996)
Date Night (2010)
Dear John (2010)
Despicable Me (2010)
Despicable Me 2 (2013)
The Diary Of A Teenage Girl (2015)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)
Dredd (2012)
Elysium (2013)
Everybody Loves Somebody (2017)
The Fan (1996)
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)
Father Of The Bride (1991)
Father Of The Bride Part II (1995)
The Forgotten (2004)
Glee the 3D Concert Movie (2011)
Haywire (2012)
High Fidelity (2000)
Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)
The Interview (2014)
Joe Somebody (2001)
John Tucker Must Die (2006)
The Lady In The Van (2016)
Lincoln (2012)
Made In America (1993)
Made Of Honor (2008)
Mission To Mars (2000)
Moulin Rouge (2001)
Mr. Popper's Penguins (2011)
Nanny McPhee (2006)
Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)
The Negotiator (1998)
Once (2007)
Prom Night (2008)
Revenge of the Nerds (1984)
Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise (1987)
Righteous Kill (2008)
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)
Runaway Jury (2003)
Second Act (2018)
The Secret Life Of Bees (2008)
Shrek (2001)
Shrek 2 (2004)
Think Like A Man (2012)
Tim & Eric's Billion Dollar Movie (2012)
To The Wonder (2012)
We Own The Night (2007)
April 3
Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (Two-Part Documentary Premiere)
April 4
Escape From Planet Earth (2013)
April 5
The Good Mothers (Complete Limited Series)
The Pope: Answers (Special Premiere)
Reginald the Vampire (Complete Season 1)
Area21 Live on Planet Earth (2023)
April 6 - April 10
April 6
DAVE (Season 3 Premiere)
The Last Stand (2013)
April 7
Tiny Beautiful Things (Complete Limited Series)
The New York Times Presents: The Legacy of J Dilla (Premiere)
Beast of Burden (2018)
The Honeymoon (2022)
Medieval (2022)
Mr. Right (2015)
The Program (2015)
April 8
13 Assassins (2010)
Jesus Camp (2006)
The Queen Of Versailles (2012)
April 9
War with Grandpa (2020)
April 10
The Weekend (2019)
April 11 - April 15
April 11
Am I Being Unreasonable? (Complete Season 1)
April 12
34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards (Special Premiere)
April 13
Single Drunk Female (Complete Season 2)
Door Mouse (2022)
Flux Gourmet (2022)
April 14
The Offering (2023)
Section 8 (2022)
She Will (2021)
April 15
Main Street (2010)
Serious Moonlight (2009)
Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)
Zero Days (2016)
April 17 - April 20
April 17
New Girl (Complete Series)
April 18
The Quake (2018)
April 19
Algiers, America (Two-Episode Docuseries Premiere)
April 20
Quasi (2023)
Joyride (2022)
April 21 - April 30
April 21
Poker Face (2022)
April 22
Dear Mama (Two-Episode Series Premiere) FX
April 26
Saint X (Three-Episode Series Premiere)
April 27
There There (2022)
April 28
Clock (2023)
Banana Split (2018)
Paradise City (2022)
April 30
Black Nativity (2013)