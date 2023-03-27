Everything Coming to Hulu in April 2023

Hulu has dozens of original movies and shows coming to the streaming platform in April, promising to keep subscribers entertained throughout the month. Following on the heels of March, a month that brought with it everything from Nick Kroll's History of the World, Part II to the musical-comedy Up Here, Hulu will add both Shrek and Shrek 2, Sony's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, and the new season of Dave. April will also see New Girl moving from Netflix to Hulu.

The new month will also prove to be a big one for Hulu originals, the streamer set to drop new projects including Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, The Good Mothers, The Pope: Answers, Am I Being Unreasonable?, Algiers, America, and Quasi. April will also bring with it the Kathryn Hahn-starring series Tiny Beautiful Things and the streamer's adaptation of Alexis Schaitkin novel Saint X. Set to premiere with three episodes on April 26, the series is told through multiple timelines as it explores a young woman's mysterious death during a family vacation. Saint X stars Alycia Debnam-Carey, Josh Bonzie, West Duchovny, Jayden Elijah, Bre Francis, Kenlee Anaya Townsend, Betsy Brandt, and Michael Park.

