‘Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin’s Daughter Bindi Announces Premiere Date of Animal Planet Show ‘Crikey! It’s The Irwins’

The Irwins are headed back to TV. Bindi Irwin announced this week that Crikey! It’s the Irwins is headed to Animal Planet on October 28th.

‘Crikey! It’s The Irwins!’

I am so happy to announce that our brand new Animal Planet series will be airing on October 28th. 🐊🌿 We can’t wait to share our story with you as we continue Dad’s important work. This feels like a beautiful new life chapter. I hope to see you there. pic.twitter.com/je5VqCe4aG — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) September 11, 2018

“‘Crikey! It’s the Irwins!’” Bindi, 20, wrote on Twitter. “I am so happy to announce that our brand new Animal Planet series will be airing on October 28th. We can’t wait to share our story with you as we continue Dad’s important work. This feels like a beautiful new life chapter. I hope to see you there.”

She also shared a teaser video of the new series, which will also star her brother, Robert, 14, and their mother, Terri Irwin, 54.

The show will come 12 years after the death of Bindi and Robert’s father and Terri’s husband, Steve Irwin, who died after sustaining heart injuries from a short-tail stingray barb that pierced his chest while he was filming an underwater documentary in Australia.

The series, which was previously unnamed, will draw inspiration from The Crocodile Hunter. Originally announced in October 2017, the trailer showed the family working with animals like crocodiles, tigers and rhinos at Australia Zoo, where Steve and Terri worked together before his death.

“We’re all about carrying on in our dad’s footsteps,” Bindi says in the trailer.

“And now, you are going to be part of the Irwin family,” says Robert.

At the time the show was announced, Terri said that “It seemed like a really good time, since we do so many things together as a family.”

The series will mark the first time the Irwin family has appeared together on Animal Planet in more than 10 years since The Crocodile Hunter, which originally ran from 1996 to 2007, documenting Steve’s unconventional approach to wildlife and conservation efforts.

The family has continued Steve’s legacy since his death, with the trio operating the Australia Zoo and working with various animals and promoting wildlife conservation efforts.

The family has starred separately in several wildlife series. In 2009, Bindi received a Daytime Emmy Award for her Discovery Kids series, Bindi, The Jungle Girl. Robert co-hosted the Discovery Kids series, Wild But True, and has also made several appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, sharing his enthusiasm for animals with the audiences.

On the 12th anniversary of Steve’s death, Bindi paid tribute to her father with a touching Instagram post.

She shared an image of Terri, Robert, herself and Steve with his arm wrapped around them. “Together Forever,” she captioned the sweet photo.

Steve was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in April where Bindi opened up about his death.

“It’s been over 10 years now, and the grief is always going to be there, but I think now, it’s moving forward and remembering everything dad worked so hard for,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “And this is a celebration of his life and it’s always going to be emotional, but I think these are just happy and proud tears. We miss him so much.”